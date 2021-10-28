Details are scant so far, but Little Rock Police report that three Mount Saint Mary students were shot at on their way to a sports practice early Thursday morning. The car they were driving wasn’t hit by bullets, though, and no one was injured.

David Harris, 35, of North Little Rock, was arrested outside the state Capitol in connection with the shooting, which happened right around 6 a.m. He was driving a Range Rover and had a rifle in his lap, the police report says. Harris is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault.

The Mount Saint Mary students involved, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old, live outside of Little Rock and were on their way to an early morning practice when they noticed a car following them, LRPD Sgt. Mark Edwards said.

From an LRPD news release:

“They drove past the school and eventually pulled into a hotel parking lot. The juvenile driver then stated the black vehicle pulled into the parking lot behind her

and started shooting. She then stated she pulled off and called 911.”

Which hotel parking lot is not clear. The 911 dispatcher directed the students to drive toward the Capitol, where police were ready to make the arrest.

Emails went out parents of Mount Saint Mary students to inform them about the incident and assure them that everyone was safe, the school’s communication director, Jamie Groat, said. The students involved had been on their way to an off-campus swim team practice, she said.