A clever new clinic at Little Rock School District’s Washington Elementary aims to boost the physical and mental health of the entire neighborhood, regardless of patients’ ability to pay for care.

School staff and the 330 kindergartners through fifth graders at Washington Elementary now have access to a telehealth clinic inside their school, staffed during school hours with a nurse who connects patients with physicians and counselors from computer portals. High-end equipment and the on-site nurse enable doctors to look in patients’ ears or inspect rashes up close, even though the doctor and patient aren’t in the same room.

The first telehealth clinic in the Little Rock School District will lead to healthier students who are more productive in the classroom, Superintendent Mike Poore said. “When we wrap around a community like this to support students and families in real ways, it’s going to lead to great outcomes.”

A balloon rainbow arched over the entrance for Thursday’s ribbon cutting, executed by adorable students armed with the requisite gigantic scissors. But the cheerful vibe at Washington’s new clinic will carry on even after those balloons deflate. The clinic itself is just delightful, with cozy foam floor mats and tidy room dividers set up for privacy. Brightly colored lanterns and paper bird garlands hang along freshly painted white walls.

That kid-friendly vibe belies the range of services on offer. Family members can make appointments to use it, too. Patients with insurance, patients without insurance, people who can pay a little bit and people who can’t are all invited and encouraged to come on in.

“We have financial counselors who can help you get insurance if you don’t have it, and we have a sliding scale, as well,” explained Mary Otwell, a social worker who oversees health clinics operating in Little Rock’s community schools.

The city of Little Rock is chipping in about $50,000 to cover the cost of having the nurse on site at Washington. ARcare, the state’s largest community health provider, supplies the technology and operates the clinic, collecting payment from insurance companies when they can but eating some of the costs when they can’t. Otwell said she hopes families with insurance use the clinic, both because it’s convenient and because billing to insurance helps cover the clinic’s cost.

The clinic opened in May but didn’t really get going until the beginning of this school year. Already, it’s been a great convenience for teacher Portia Casey, who caught strep earlier this year. Teachers and students don’t have to make appointments ahead of time, so Casey came in as soon as she felt the first scratch in her throat. The on-site nurse gave her a strep test, and Casey was in the middle of her video consultation with a doctor when the positive result came in. The doctor called in her prescription and she was all set in less than an hour, start to finish. “It was so easy and so pleasant,” she said.

Clint Shackelford of ARcare said he wants to see more people use the clinic, and for them to be vocal about their ideas to make it better. “We’re here to serve you. We want you to ask for the things you need, and we will provide them,” he said.

One perk of an on-site clinic: When Washington Elementary students seek out the school nurse, with parents’ approval the nurse can send children right down the hall to the clinic for immediate treatment. The clinic can also handle medication refills, annual wellness checks, immunizations, sports physicals and behavioral health.

Those services will reduce absenteeism because students won’t have to check out for medical appointments, Jay Barth said. As Little Rock’s chief education officer, Barth shepherds the district’s community schools (Chicot, Stephens, Washington and Watson elementary schools) toward the goal of bolstering students, their families and the surrounding community. To do that, Barth said three requirements — food security, physical health and behavioral health — must be addressed before anything else. Washington’s new telehealth clinic, along with its food pantry partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, will meet those fundamental needs, he said.

Through a partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, school-based clinics already operate at Stephens and Chicot elementary schools, and students at Watson Elementary can access the clinic at Stephens, with transportation provided by the district. A free dental clinic at Wakefield Elementary is open to all LRSD students.

A free on-site clinic that offers a broad range of services to students, staff and their families seems almost too good to be true, and getting the word out that it’s real can be a bit of a challenge. Otwell said she hopes to see more patients trickling in at Washington now that the news is spreading. “It takes a minute for people to fully understand what this is,” she said. “My goal is eventually for every school in the district to have a clinic.”