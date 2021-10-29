The D-G has a nice update on the situation with the Pike-Fletcher-Terry House, the historic mansion at 411 East 7th Street. A lawsuit filed earlier this month alleged that the city of Little Rock and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts have allowed the building, one of the oldest houses in Pulaski County, to fall into disrepair.

A statement issued by the museum to the D-G states that it “does not own the building and has no contractual responsibility to operate or maintain it.”

The lawsuit alleges that the city and museum violated the terms of the deed that conveyed the property by failing to maintain the property and failing to follow the requirement that the property be used “exclusively for the advancement of the cultural, artistic or educational interests of the community.”

The lawsuit, filed by the heirs of Adolphine Fletcher Terry, the last to occupy the house, and Mary Fletcher Drennan, her sister, argues that the property should now revert to the heirs under the terms of the deed.

Terry and Drennan donated the house and the city block on which it is located in 1964 to the City of Little Rock for the use and benefit of the Arkansas Arts Center (now known as the Museum of Fine Arts).

From the D-G, responses from the museum and from the city:

The museum’s statement, which says criticism that it “neglected” the property is untrue, puts focus on the city. “As an organization, the [museum] remains committed to working with the City to seek a positive outcome for the preservation of the Terry House,” the statement says. Stephanie Jackson, communications director for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., said in an emailed statement that the city “provides regular upkeep and maintenance to the grounds of The Terry House. “When the House was deeded to the City, it was on the condition that the House would solely be used for arts center purposes,” Jackson said. “The City has always operated within this arrangement.”

The lawsuit also seeks to recoup any funds that were not spent on the Terry House from an endowment established more than 35 years ago.

The lawsuit states that around 1985, an endowment of $1.5 million (bolstered by a $1 million contribution from the Winthrop Rockefeller estate) was pledged to the museum’s foundation “specifically for the and benefit of the Property. The Endowment funds entrusted to the Foundation for the maintenance and operation of the House and Property were ‘restricted’ funds in that they were dedicated solely and exclusively for the operations and maintenance of the House and Property, and not for general operations.”

The D-G does some digging on the endowment question:

A key issue emerging from the lawsuit is the whereabouts of any agreements outlining how the mansion would be maintained over the decades — and any intent and spending restrictions placed on some $1.5 million raised in the 1980s to support a “Decorative Arts Museum” at the mansion. No such agreement has been filed as part of the lawsuit. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette filed Freedom of Information Act requests Wednesday with the city, the museum and the museum’s foundation for any such agreements. No documents were provided as of Wednesday evening. Richard Mays, the attorney representing the heirs, said he had no comment when asked if he had a copy of such an agreement that he could share.

The D-G’s own archives show that the paper reported on the Rockefeller estate’s gift to the endowment, but “did not report on any spending restrictions or down-the-line maintenance obligations.”

The museum’s statment argues that all funds raised were spent properly and says it has invested heavily in the Terry House, the D-G reports:

The Fine Arts Museum’s statement Wednesday said its foundation raised nearly $2 million in the 1980s “to establish” the decorative arts museum, with most of that money raised from the Rockefeller estate. “All monies were spent in accordance with the original intention of the donors,” the release says. Mays, the heirs’ attorney, said after reading the statement that “the manner in which [the nearly $2 million] was spent will be resolved through a forensic accounting of” the museum’s records. The Fine Arts Museum has “spent millions” on the property, its release says, specifically noting $675,000 on capital improvements as well as additional money for a curator, exhibitions and other staff. The museum’s budget also includes more than $30,000 a year for basic maintenance at the property, the statement said. “This investment is made in good faith because of our long-standing relationship with the City and our history with and concern for the Terry House, but it is not enough to properly preserve this historic property,” it reads.

The funding question looms large for the future of the mansion, the D-G reports:

Capi Peck, a Little Rock city director, said city officials have had discussions about operating the mansion but can’t afford to do so unless the city receives money to pay for the repairs. Peck said the heirs want an “affordable” and “very inclusive” public use to return to the storied home.

The Terry House has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972. In May, Preservation Arkansas named the Terry House to its 2021 list of the state’s Most Endangered Places. A press release issued alongside the lawsuit estimated that the house needs $1.3 million to restore it to a stable condition.