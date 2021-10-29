Nine more Arkansans died of COVID-19, the Arkansas Health Department reported Friday, bringing the total number of Arkansas who’ve died in the pandemic to 8,353.

The state’s number of total cases rose by 546, and the number of active cases is up by 46. No new hospitalizations were reported.

Since Thursday, 2,503 more Arkansans became fully immunized against COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11, leaving only one hurdle before kids can begin getting shots. Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention make final recommendations on the children’s version, which they’re expected to do Tuesday, people ages 5 and up will have the all clear.

The formula in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is the same adults get, but each of the two doses is 1/3 the size of the adult portions.

The Associated Press reported that with the FDA’s approval on Friday, Pfizer began shipping out child-sized vaccines to pharmacies, pediatricians and hospitals. Let’s go.