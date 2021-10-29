He’s baaaaaack.
Former reality dad and former state representative Jim Bob Duggar announced today that he’s running for state Senate. He’s seeking the District 7 seat that is being vacated by Sen. Lance Eads (R-Springdale), who is resigning to become a “consultant” at Little Rock-based Capitol Consulting Firm, a lobbying group.
Governor Hutchinson plans to call a special election soon to fill the remainder of Eads’ term, which runs through 2023. The district currently includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.
Duggar served in Arkansas House of Representatives for four years, from 1999 to 2002. He and his wife Michelle have 20 children.
One of his sons, Josh Duggar, faces trial in November on horrific child porn charges.
Previously, a Springdale police report was uncovered that indicated Josh Duggar, then a minor, had been investigated for allegedly molesting underage girls in 2002 and 2003, including four of his sisters (Duggar turned 15 in March of 2003).
“We need a bold voice that is pro-family,” Jim Bob Duggar said in a statement announcing his candidacy. He’ll run on God, gays and guns. And sounds like protesting vaccine mandates will be in the mix. Can critical race theory be far behind?
Jim Bob thanked fans in advance for prayers and support for his candidacy on the Duggar family Facebook page. More from his statement:
Jim Bob was born and raised in Springdale, attended Springdale Public Schools and graduated from Shiloh Christian High School. At 18 Jim Bob acquired his real estate license and went on to become a successful commercial real estate investor.He married his high school sweetheart Michelle Ruark Duggar 37 years ago and they went on to have 20 children and have been blessed with 22 grandchildren so far.“I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7. Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It’s where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children. It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses. It’s where we’ve built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends. Our family has been blessed by God in so many ways. We’ve found His love and goodness to be our source of strength in both our most joyous occasions and our darkest moments. It’s important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can.I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs. The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before.Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life. It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.”