He’s baaaaaack.

Former reality dad and former state representative Jim Bob Duggar announced today that he’s running for state Senate. He’s seeking the District 7 seat that is being vacated by Sen. Lance Eads (R-Springdale), who is resigning to become a “consultant” at Little Rock-based Capitol Consulting Firm, a lobbying group.

Governor Hutchinson plans to call a special election soon to fill the remainder of Eads’ term, which runs through 2023. The district currently includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

Duggar served in Arkansas House of Representatives for four years, from 1999 to 2002. He and his wife Michelle have 20 children.

One of his sons, Josh Duggar, faces trial in November on horrific child porn charges.

Previously, a Springdale police report was uncovered that indicated Josh Duggar, then a minor, had been investigated for allegedly molesting underage girls in 2002 and 2003, including four of his sisters (Duggar turned 15 in March of 2003).

“We need a bold voice that is pro-family,” Jim Bob Duggar said in a statement announcing his candidacy. He’ll run on God, gays and guns. And sounds like protesting vaccine mandates will be in the mix. Can critical race theory be far behind?

Jim Bob thanked fans in advance for prayers and support for his candidacy on the Duggar family Facebook page. More from his statement: