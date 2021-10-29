Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed Arkansas up with Missouri, Alaska, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming in a lawsuit challenging COVID-19 immunization requirements for employees of federal contractors.
Filed Friday in Missouri, the suit says the proposed timeline for the vaccines is rushed and unrealistic, and the mandates are unconstitutional.
Advertisement
From a press release:
“I will not allow President Biden to force hardworking Arkansans to either get the shot or lose their jobs,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “This is another reckless and illegal move by the Biden Administration which will have disastrous economic implications on our rapidly declining American economy.”