The Little Rock School District Board last night unanimously approved a three-year pay raise plan for all employees. The pay bumps, retroactive to July 1, move beginning teacher salaries from $36,000 to $43,000 this year and give other district workers about a 3% raise. By the third year of the plan, in 2023, the starting salary for new teachers will be $48,000. Veteran teachers’s salaries will be increased significantly, too. The salary adjustments will eventually put LRSD teacher salaries among the highest in the state.
