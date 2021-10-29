Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, has announced her campaign for secretary of state. Nothing in her release mentions that she’s seeking the Democratic nomination, but she’s wearing a blue blouse in her campaign kickoff and the state Democratic Party is tweeting about her, so there you go.

She’ll face former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price in the primary. On the Republican side, state Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) and former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams are trying to knock off incumbent John Thurston.

Upon the announcement, Price released this statement: “As the only candidate with experience running elections, I look forward to contrasting our records on who is better prepared to fight Republican politicians’ attempts to make it harder for Arkansans to vote and who is ready on day one to conduct elections and protect our voting rights.”

