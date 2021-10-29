Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, has announced her campaign for secretary of state. Nothing in her release mentions that she’s seeking the Democratic nomination, but she’s wearing a blue blouse in her campaign kickoff and the state Democratic Party is tweeting about her, so there you go.
She’ll face former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price in the primary. On the Republican side, state Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) and former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams are trying to knock off incumbent John Thurston.
Upon the announcement, Price released this statement: “As the only candidate with experience running elections, I look forward to contrasting our records on who is better prepared to fight Republican politicians’ attempts to make it harder for Arkansans to vote and who is ready on day one to conduct elections and protect our voting rights.”
“Arkansas has always been the land of opportunity, and I want to see all Arkansans enjoy those opportunities,” said Gorman. “For almost a decade, I have advocated for women and girls across all 75 counties in our state, and I’ve seen firsthand how disadvantaged communities can thrive when the right advocates are in place. I am running for Secretary of State to be the top opportunity advocate for everyone who chooses to pursue a better life in our beautiful state. I will be relentless in my effort to include the voices of Arkansans in our elections and economic development.”
Gorman is currently the Executive Director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas. In this role, she advocates for developing and fostering strategic relationships that enable the organization to play a critical role in addressing the systemic issues that prevent women and girls from achieving economic and educational equity. Prior to this role, she served in the executive leadership of the Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas as the organization’s Chief Membership, Volunteer, and Program Officer. She is a founding board member of the Southern Capital Project and serves on the boards of Arvest Bank, the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce’s executive committee, and is a gubernatorial appointee to the Governor’s Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force. Gorman is also a member of Leadership Arkansas, Class XIII, the Rotary Club of Little Rock, Leadership Greater Little Rock’s XXXII class, and is also an alumna of the Junior League of Little Rock.
She currently resides in North Little Rock with her husband, Colin, and their two children, their dog, Rocket, and two cats, Alpha and Daisy Bravo.