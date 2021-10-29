Walmart minimum wage stuck at $12, leaving some workers struggling

Good article from the Guardian on wages at Walmart, which only bumped up the minimum for Walmart workers by one dollar this September to $12 an hour (Sam’s Clubs locations went from $11 to $15).
The article highlights the story of an employee in Malvern:
Mendy Hughes, 46, has worked as a cashier for Walmart in Malvern, Arkansas, for 11 years.
Her hourly wage, after a recent increase, is $12.85 an hour, a mere 85 cents more than the hourly starting wage for new hires despite her 11 years with the company.
“You can’t pay your bills, rent and buy groceries on $12 an hour. I don’t think anywhere in the United States, you can do that. No way,” said Hughes, who is a member of the campaign group United for Respect. “I don’t understand how they think $12 an hour is enough to live on, because it’s not at all.”
Walmart does have plans to raise wages for a significant number of employees, but activists are demanding more, the Guardian reports:
Earlier this year, Walmart announced it would raise wages for 425,000 employees to $13 an hour, emphasizing it would increase the company’s average hourly wage to more than $15 an hour.
But thousands of Walmart employees are still struggling to make ends meet with low pay and many are now speaking up to agitate and campaign for a wage increase. Walmart workers who are members of United for Respect for Walmart are pushing for a $15 minimum wage at the company.
More from the Malvern employee on working conditions at the retail behemoth:
A diabetic with four children, Hughes continued working throughout the pandemic.She said working conditions had worsened due to lack of Covid protections and customers who took out their frustrations on staff around missing products, understaffing, and Covid protocols.
“We never have enough people,” Hughes said. “We have long lines, people are backed up all the way to the clothes and sometimes wrapped around, because there are maybe two or three, sometimes only one cashier, and the self-checkouts are card only so people who can’t use those are mad and it’s hard to deal with people now.”