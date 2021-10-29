Walmart minimum wage stuck at $12, leaving some workers struggling

Good article from the Guardian on wages at Walmart, which only bumped up the minimum for Walmart workers by one dollar this September to $12 an hour (Sam’s Clubs locations went from $11 to $15).

The article highlights the story of an employee in Malvern:

Mendy Hughes, 46, has worked as a cashier for Walmart in Malvern, Arkansas, for 11 years. Her hourly wage, after a recent increase, is $12.85 an hour, a mere 85 cents more than the hourly starting wage for new hires despite her 11 years with the company. “You can’t pay your bills, rent and buy groceries on $12 an hour. I don’t think anywhere in the United States, you can do that. No way,” said Hughes, who is a member of the campaign group United for Respect. “I don’t understand how they think $12 an hour is enough to live on, because it’s not at all.”

Walmart does have plans to raise wages for a significant number of employees, but activists are demanding more, the Guardian reports:

Earlier this year, Walmart announced it would raise wages for 425,000 employees to $13 an hour, emphasizing it would increase the company’s average hourly wage to more than $15 an hour. But thousands of Walmart employees are still struggling to make ends meet with low pay and many are now speaking up to agitate and campaign for a wage increase. Walmart workers who are members of United for Respect for Walmart are pushing for a $15 minimum wage at the company.

More from the Malvern employee on working conditions at the retail behemoth:

