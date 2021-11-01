The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) was a bright spot for many in an otherwise bleak 2020. The pandemic highlighted two things about my family and our society: We desire increased access to digital material, and human connection and safe spaces are valuable and can’t be replaced by online offerings.

I am a mother of two young children, ages 7 and 9, who are growing up in the digital age. During the pandemic, they became masters of downloading digital books through CALS. My young readers are flexible and like to consume material both on tablets and in printed form. Lucky for them, CALS offers both.

What many of us don’t know is that these two mediums are NOT similar in terms of cost. Digital material licensing is significantly more costly for libraries than printed material. This cost difference, along with the increased demand for digital access to information, is one of the driving factors behind the CALS millage increase that will be on the ballot on Nov. 9. (Early voting begins Nov. 2.)

In the last six years, the demand for e-books and audiobooks from CALS patrons has more than doubled. Digital material now makes up more than 27% of CALS’s material budget — a cost that was not on the radar the last time CALS had its operating tax revenue increased in 2007. Passing the millage increase from 3.3 mills to 3.8 mills on a dollar of assessed valuation of personal property will fill the gap.

The small increase in the millage rate is worth the investment. CALS had over $1 billion of economic impact in the community over 10 years (2010-2019 study by Boyette Strategic Advisors). For every $1 of public money, the library system returned more than $5 of economic impact to the community.

Fresh out of college, I worked for CALS as the programing and outreach coordinator for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies. My time as a staff member showed me, first hand, how the library staff tirelessly supports our community. Most of this work goes on behind the scenes. CALS staff are dedicated to making sure we all have safe places to access information. And after feeling isolated from our community during the pandemic, we all yearn for safe community spaces.

On Nov. 9, we have a chance to show the CALS staff that their work is valued. We have a chance to show our community that libraries are the foundation of a thriving city. We have a chance to invest in the organization that invests in us. Nate Coulter, executive director of CALS, has taken an active role in making sure budgets are well-managed and continually evaluated. Unfortunately, that fiscal responsibility alone isn’t enough to close the gap in rising operational costs.

As the co-chair of the Coalition for Neighborhood Libraries, I have heard countless stories of how the library improves people’s lives. From assistance with life skills training, to distributing free meals, to offering tutoring — the library continues to invest in our community.

As a mother, I lean on CALS now more than ever. From story time, to kid-friendly cooking classes, to research project support, to endless e-book download during the pandemic, my children’s love of learning is deeply rooted in their connection to the library. On a recent trip to the Sidney S. McMath Library, we even checked out vegetable seeds from their new seed library. The innovation and adaptability of CALS can be seen through programming that comes directly from the needs of patrons. During the pandemic, we have seen CALS step up and offer mobile hot spots that can be checked out — undoubtedly an invaluable tool for vulnerable families to meet the needs of their virtual-school children or their work-from-home parents.

CALS has shown us time and time again that they are ready to meet the needs of the community. It’s time for us to do the same and vote FOR libraries on November 9th.