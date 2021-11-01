Little bit of news on the special session on tax cuts in Mike Wickline’s report on state employees in this morning’s D-G. Sounds like Governor Hutchinson and legislative leaders have hammered out the details of a tax cut package (including an even bigger cut for those at the top rate), but the special session won’t be until after Thanksgiving:

Hutchinson has discussed calling a special session to consider more income tax cuts, but the special session won’t be set before Nov. 29, said Hutchinson’s spokeswoman, Shealyn Sowers. “An agreement has been reached with legislative leaders on an income tax package,” and the state Department of Finance and Administration is calculating how much the plan will cost each year, Hutchinson said Thursday in a written statement. “Once we have those calculations, I will release the tax cut plan.”

The proposed income tax cut plan would lower state general revenues by around $500 million per year when fully implemented.

The cut to the top rate would go all the way down to 4.9 percent (from the current 5.9 percent), Wickline reports.

That’s an even steeper dip than what the governor proposed in October. Hutchinson proposed a cut to the top rate down to 5.3 percent by 2024. His original proposal would have reduced revenues by around $321 million in fiscal year 2024.

Here’s the current state of the package agreed to by the governor and legislative leaders, Wickline reports:

• Reducing the state’s top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9% and the top corporate tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%. (The top corporate income tax rate will drop from 6.2% to 5.9% on Jan. 1 under a law enacted in 2019.) • Consolidating low- and middle-income tax tables. • Establishing a $60-per-filer low income tax credit. • Adjusting the standard deduction by the consumer price index.

The special session war originally slated for last month but was delayed by the governor, who cited the need for more time to sort out a framework that would pass and the hope that more guidance might come from the courts on other issues. Some legislators want to use the special session to try to pass an abortion law similar to the one in Texas that is currently being argued before the Supreme Court. Hutchinson has argued that new abortion legislation should wait for more information from the courts as cases like Texas work their way through. The governor will establish what items are on the “call” for the session, but a two-thirds vote of the legislature could add others.