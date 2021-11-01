The U.S. Supreme Court will today hear arguments on the Texas law which bans most abortions at around six weeks, the most restrictive law currently in effect in the nation.

Rather than being directly enforced by the state, the law allows private citizens to sue people for helping a woman to get an abortion, will remain in place for now.

Advertisement

The law went into effect after a 5-4 divided Court declined to block its enforcement while waiting for a decision in the case. On Oct. 22, the Court agreed to expedite arguments but again declined to block it.

The Texas case will involve procedural questions rather than the underlying constitutionality of the abortion ban. The question before the Court is whether abortion providers and the federal government can sue the state or state officials given the novel structure of the law — state officials are not the ones directly enforcing it. From the Court’s previous order expediting arguments, here’s the terrain:

Advertisement

May the United States bring suit in federal court and obtain injunctive or declaratory relief against the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced[?]

A different case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks, slated to be argued on Dec. 1, directly involves Roe v. Wade, with the state asking that it be overturned.

In Arkansas, Governor Hutchinson has stated that Arkansas lawmakers should wait for “guidance” from the Court before proceeding with additional abortion legislation. He delayed a special session on tax cuts slated for last month that legislators like Sen. Jason Rapert saw as an avenue to pass a law similar to Texas. Rapert responded that there was no need to delay and that Texas has found a “secret sauce” with the law’s peculiar enforcement mechanism. He said that the legislature was ready to pass a similar piece of legislation now and has expressed confidence that the support is there. “We don’t need to wait on the U.S. Supreme Court for guidance,” he said.

Advertisement

Arkansas earlier this year passed a law banning nearly all abortions in the state, with an exception only to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. That law was blocked by a federal judge this summer before it took effect and awaits resolution in the courts.