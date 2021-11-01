Great New York Times investigation this Sunday on police traffic stops that turn into shootings, even when the driver or passenger did not have a weapon:
Over the past five years, a New York Times investigation found, police officers have killed more than 400 drivers or passengers who were not wielding a gun or a knife, or under pursuit for a violent crime — a rate of more than one a week.
Most of the officers did so with impunity. Only five have been convicted of crimes in those killings, according to a review of the publicly reported cases. Yet local governments paid at least $125 million to resolve about 40 wrongful-death lawsuits and other claims. Many stops began with common traffic violations like broken taillights or running a red light; relative to the population, Black drivers were overrepresented among those killed.
“I am going to shoot you — what part of that don’t you understand?” threatened an officer in Little Rock, Ark., adding a profanity, as she tried to pry James Hartsfield from his car.
According to police accounts at the time of the incident, Gunn said she suspected Hartsfield had been drinking when he arrived at Local Union to pick up a fare, as he was working part-time for the ride service Lyft, saying that she saw an open beer bottle in Hartsfield’s car. After telling Hartsfield to exit the vehicle, Gunn and another officer attempted to pull Hartsfield out of the vehicle through the passenger door. The car began moving with Gunn and Hartsfield inside the car, and Gunn fired before the car crashed through a brick wall and landed on University Avenue.
In Monday’s press conference, Laux said he’d been told that Hartsfield did not drink, and he questioned the existence of the open beer bottle in the car, which was never found at the scene. He said Hartsfield’s death was “entirely predictable and entirely avoidable,” and he added that the lawsuit filed Monday also pertains to the LRPD’s “historic failure” to properly train police officers on conduct during police-involved shootings, specifically “how to safely conduct a traffic stop [without] excessive force or needless deadly force.”
In case after case, officers said they had feared for their lives. And in case after case, prosecutors declared the killings of unarmed motorists legally justifiable. But The Times reviewed video and audio recordings, prosecutor statements and court documents, finding patterns of questionable police conduct that went beyond recent high-profile deaths of unarmed drivers. Evidence often contradicted the accounts of law enforcement officers.
Dozens of encounters appeared to turn on what criminologists describe as officer-created jeopardy: Officers regularly — and unnecessarily — placed themselves in danger by standing in front of fleeing vehicles or reaching inside car windows, then fired their weapons in what they later said was self-defense. Frequently, officers also appeared to exaggerate the threat.
In many cases, local police officers, state troopers or sheriff’s deputies responded with outsize aggression to disrespect or disobedience — a driver talking back, revving an engine or refusing to get out of a car, what officers sometimes call“contempt of cop.”
In dashboard- and body-camera footage, officers could be seen shooting at cars driving away, or threatening deadly force in their first words to motorists, or surrounding sleeping drivers with a ring of gun barrels — then shooting them when, startled awake, they tried to take off. More than three-quarters of the unarmed motorists were killed while attempting to flee.
There are many shocking anecdotes of police misconduct in the story — read the whole thing.