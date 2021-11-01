Great New York Times investigation this Sunday on police traffic stops that turn into shootings, even when the driver or passenger did not have a weapon:

Over the past five years, a New York Times investigation found, police officers have killed more than 400 drivers or passengers who were not wielding a gun or a knife, or under pursuit for a violent crime — a rate of more than one a week. Most of the officers did so with impunity. Only five have been convicted of crimes in those killings, according to a review of the publicly reported cases. Yet local governments paid at least $125 million to resolve about 40 wrongful-death lawsuits and other claims. Many stops began with common traffic violations like broken taillights or running a red light; relative to the population, Black drivers were overrepresented among those killed.

One of the stories highlighted was in Little Rock:

Little Rock Police Department Officer Brittany Gunn shot and killed Hartsfield in October 2017 while she was working private security at an after-hours club.

Mike Laux and Hartsfield’s family against Gunn in 2019 (the case was referred to a settlement conference last week by a federal judge): Rebekah Hall Scott reported for the Arkansas Times on a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by attorneyand Hartsfield’s family against Gunn in 2019 (the case was referred to a settlement conference last week by a federal judge):

According to police accounts at the time of the incident, Gunn said she suspected Hartsfield had been drinking when he arrived at Local Union to pick up a fare, as he was working part-time for the ride service Lyft, saying that she saw an open beer bottle in Hartsfield’s car. After telling Hartsfield to exit the vehicle, Gunn and another officer attempted to pull Hartsfield out of the vehicle through the passenger door. The car began moving with Gunn and Hartsfield inside the car, and Gunn fired before the car crashed through a brick wall and landed on University Avenue. In Monday’s press conference, Laux said he’d been told that Hartsfield did not drink, and he questioned the existence of the open beer bottle in the car, which was never found at the scene. He said Hartsfield’s death was “entirely predictable and entirely avoidable,” and he added that the lawsuit filed Monday also pertains to the LRPD’s “historic failure” to properly train police officers on conduct during police-involved shootings, specifically “how to safely conduct a traffic stop [without] excessive force or needless deadly force.”

This New York Times report describes “a series of seemingly avoidable killings across the United States” — traffic stops that, like Hartsfield’s, involved common offenses and unarmed citizens.

This quote from a district attorney in Utah was pretty stark: “We get into what I would call anticipatory killings.”

More from the Times: