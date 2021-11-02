As the first director of Arkansas’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation, Katherine Andrews is tasked with promoting the state’s recreational offerings to improve health and grow the economy. She comes to the job from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, where she worked with entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“The Office of Outdoor Recreation provides critically needed support as we look to leverage our recreational assets in Arkansas and grow the state’s economy and tourism value,” Governor Hutchinson said in a news release about Andrews. “Katherine is a native Arkansan and an avid participant in outdoor recreation herself. These qualities combined with her experience in small business and entrepreneurship development make her a natural fit for this job.”

Andrews with work with a 10-member advisory board appointed by the governor:

George Dunklin of Humphrey

Mike Mills of Ponca

Ernie Lechuga of Springdale

Will Montgomery of Little Rock

Susan Peacock of Rogers

Bill Barnes of Mt. Ida

Steve Straessle of Little Rock

Clint Gaston of Lakeview

Amanda Herget of Jonesboro

Robin McClendon of Monticello

The Office of Outdoor Recreation falls under the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, headed up by Stacy Hurst.

“We’ve seen substantial increased visitation to Arkansas’s parks and public lands during the pandemic, underscoring the value of our natural assets,” Hurst said in a press release. “I look forward to working with Katherine to establish the Office of Outdoor Recreation as a resource to enhance the state’s economy in ways that will help attract businesses and families as well as enhance the livability of our communities across the state.”

Andrews will start her new job on Nov. 29 at a salary of $87,000.