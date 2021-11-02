The Arkansas Times has a long tradition of investigative journalism. Loyal Arkansas Blog readers know that we still regularly dig up scoops. But it’s difficult to impossible for the Times — or any other media outlet in the state for that matter — to send a reporter chasing after complicated investigations that require weeks (or months) of work. There are too many other competing deadlines.

That frustrating dynamic led me to found the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network in 2016. ANNN’s focus is outside the daily news cycle. With funding from grants and individual donors, ANNN hires writers, editors, fact-checkers and photographers on a contract basis. Their reporting is then distributed for free to other media statewide, including newspapers, radio, TV and online outlets. The Arkansas Times website has published just about every piece of journalism ANNN has produced.

Through the end of the year, all donations to the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network will be matched dollar for dollar. ANNN is participating in NewsMatch, an annual matching campaign for nonprofit newsrooms supported by large journalism funders. Donate here!

I ran ANNN on an unpaid, volunteer basis on the side of my job at Arkansas Times until last year, when former Arkansas Times reporter Benji Hardy took the helm as editor. Under Benji’s leadership, ANNN has produced a wide range of important stories. Among the highlights:

*Partnered with The Daily Memphian to investigate the near-catastrophic crack in the I-40 bridge between Memphis and Arkansas. That reporting — which included a review of thousands of pages of documents from the Arkansas transportation department and an exclusive interview with a fired employee — revealed facts that contradict the state agency’s official narrative and raise questions about its bridge inspection program.

*Uncovered new details about the case of two Henderson State University professors who allegedly manufactured methamphetamine on campus. Reporter Debra Hale-Shelton’s careful review of court records showed university leadership was warned about the professors’ suspicious behavior almost a year before their arrests in late 2019.

*Used FBI data to show the Little Rock Police Department has not been truthful about its apprehension of low-level marijuana offenders. In May, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey told the Little Rock City Board that the department has not made such arrests in “years”; ANNN’s analysis of publicly available crime data indicates otherwise.

*Continued its in-depth analysis of Medicaid expansion, an ever-evolving program that provides health insurance to more than 300,000 Arkansans and is essential in an era of pandemic-driven economic insecurity. Since 2013, reporter David Ramsey has covered Medicaid expansion in all its forms (“the private option,” “Arkansas Works”) and will keep doing so as Governor Hutchinson seeks to overhaul the program once more.



*ANNN also covered new legislation from the Arkansas Capitol, including a statute (now enjoined) that banned gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and new laws that have quietly improved conditions for young immigrants. ANNN reported on the COVID crisis, from the challenges for hospitals and providers as cases surged to the early days of the state’s vaccination efforts to an examination of workplace safety measures at a small-town factory in the Delta. It also investigated the effects of climate change on tornadoes in Arkansas.

ANNN has many more stories to tell. Any donation, large or small, will go a long way toward helping this work continue, especially with the match from NewsMatch that will double your impact through the end of the year. Please support this important work today!