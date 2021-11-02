THV11 reports on an awful scene on Halloween night: A 6-year-old girl about to go trick or treating was struck in the rear by a bullet in what police described as an alleged drive-by-shooting. A 25-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

THV11 reports:

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a group of around 11 people were gathering at a home on W. 34th Street around 6 p.m. before going trick-or-treating. The parent of the victim was not on the scene at the time, but said she was told an unknown vehicle drove by the home and began shooting.

The shooting occurred just after 6:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of W. 34th Street.

More from Fox16:

In addition to the child that was shot, the parent said three more young children were at the home, all preparing to go out for Halloween. Initially the woman who was injured claimed to be at a park when she was shot, but later told detectives she was at the home when the shooting occurred. Investigators said they were unable to locate any shell casings or damage at the scene. Officers have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.