In another chaotic meeting, the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday continued to delve into questions of authority and communication related to a legal settlement between the city and the family of a man killed by a former Little Rock Police officer. The board also again voted down a residency requirement for first responders.

The proposed settlement over the shooting death of Bradley Blackshire by former Little Rock Police Officer Charles Starks provides for a $300,000 payment in the case brought by Blackshire’s estate, and includes training for police and outreach to families of people killed by police, the Arkansas Blog was first to report.

Advertisement

Under the terms, the city of Little Rock would pay $49,500 and the Arkansas Municipal League, from which the city buys insurance coverage, would pay $250,500.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and City Manager Bruce Moore have said repeatedly, and said again many times Tuesday, that they believe the city board has designated Moore a spending authority up to $50,000.

Advertisement

On Oct. 12, City Attorney Tom Carpenter formally objected to the settlement in a letter to board members, saying it needed board approval because Moore’s spending authority only extended to a competitive bid process. Carpenter also wrote a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Price Marshall, who is presiding over the Blackshire lawsuit, asserting that the settlement wouldn’t be final until the board approval.

Early in the case, Carpenter had determined that his office had a conflict in representing the city, so the city turned to the Arkansas Municipal League, who in turn hired the Rogers-based Kendall Law Firm to represent the city.

Advertisement

At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris had promised last week to introduce a resolution related to the settlement, but he said Tuesday he’d decided against it. Instead, he spoke at length on what he considered flaws in the settlement process, particularly faulting the Municipal League, the Kendall Firm and the mayor’s administration for not keeping the board in the loop. Kumpuris said that Mark Hayes, executive director of the Municipal League, told him that the league lawyers thought the city’s administrative staff would keep the board apprised.

Kumpuris said an unnamed attorney he knows had suggested to him that the board should refer the attorneys to the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Office of the Committee on Professional Conduct, which handles disciplinary hearings involving Arkansas lawyers. But Kumpuris said he wouldn’t ask the board to do that.

Carpenter’s past practice regarding settlements was to call each board member and tell them the details of the agreement. If they wanted to object to the terms, it was on them to raise those concerns in a meeting. Arkansas Municipal League Attorney John Wilkerson has suggested such practice might run afoul of the state Freedom of Information Act law.

“I look at this as a policy matter we weren’t involved with,” Kumpuris said. He said he couldn’t be sure if the settlement terms were good or bad for the city, but objected to them being agreed upon without the board’s approval. “I think we have no recourse. We’ve been tricked.”

Advertisement

Scott denied that the board had been tricked and asked Moore to rehash his process. Moore, usually unflappable, was clearly exasperated at several points during the night. He said he’d operated the same way he’d done for 20 years and suggested Carpenter had said that he had spending authority up to $50,000.

Director BJ Wyrick asked Carpenter for clarification: yes or no to whether Moore had the authority.

While Carpenter was studying the law, Scott said he didn’t understand why the issue of spending authority on lawsuit settlements was arising now. The only change in the process over the last 20 years is that he’s in office, Scott said. He asked Moore to engage in outside counsel to research the legal question over the spending authority.

Director Doris Wright objected to the board not being informed of the details. “That’s problematic for me because our constituents expect us to know what’s going on,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the board is a policymaking authority, not a micromanaging authority,” Scott said in response.

With Carpenter still studying the statute, Moore told the board that he’d already executed the settlement agreement with the Blackshire estate.

Vice-Mayor Lance Hines then told the mayor that, as a member of the board, he should have kept the board informed. Scott told him it was a personnel matter.

After saying he would put his interpretation in writing and a considerable amount of back and forth, Carpenter told the board that Moore doesn’t have the authority to engage in legal settlements, only to exercise policy decisions.

Moore then asked the board to make a motion to affirm the settlement. After a series of points of order (and at least one point of order about a point of order), the board ultimately voted to approve the settlement with Hines as the only audible dissent.

After the vote, Scott said the board had just set a precedent, that going forward it would have to approve all settlements. Director Virgil Miller said that wasn’t his understanding. This vote was only about this particular settlement, he said, which got assents from several other board members.

Director Ken Richardson’s proposed residency requirement for Little Rock Police and Fire personnel, which would force all new hires to reside within Pulaski County, failed on an 8-2 vote. Officer Ronnie Morgan of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police spoke against the ordinance, noting that the city had tried it in 1994 and rescinded it a year later. He cited the department’s difficulty in hiring new officers and noted that the mayor had recently proposed increasing the signing bonus for new officers from $5,000 to $10,000.

Richardson said he was running the ordinance out of deference and respect for the late Director Erma Hendrix, who previously tried and failed to pass a residency requirement. He suggested that the city consider reevaluating its hiring process.

At-Large Director Antwan Phillips didn’t try to add his ordinances to change the form of government to the meeting. He said they would be on the board’s agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting.

Rick Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer who chaired the governance study group two years ago, spoke during the public comment period and endorsed Phillips’ plan. He also suggested the board develop an orientation procedure that explores “Who has what power to do what?” As part of that process, he said the board should hold a retreat.

“It’s clear to me and I think anyone that’s watching that there’s a little bit of a communication issue among members of a board, and I think a retreat would be helpful,” Campbell said.