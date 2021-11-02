There’s plenty of potential intrigue to watch out for at tonight’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting at 6 p.m. You can stream it on the city’s website here.

*The board will have its first shot at consideration of the latest attempt to put a residency requirement on Little Rock first responders. Director Ken Richardson has proposed requiring all new Little Rock Police and Fire Department personnel to live within Pulaski County. The ordinance wouldn’t apply to those currently employed. City ordinances require three readings before the board takes a final vote on them, but the board often votes to suspend its rules and move through the three readings all at once. Such a motion requires eight votes. Both departments have struggled to recruit new employees, something several city board members mention frequently. It seems unlikely this ordinance will muster the necessary votes for consideration tonight.

*At-large Director Dean Kumpuris promised last week to introduce a resolution to allow the board to discuss a proposed settlement in a lawsuit brought by the family of Bradley Blackshire, who was fatally shot by a former Little Rock Police officer. The proposed deal has become a subject of great controversy among the board. Might the board try to nix the tentative agreement?

*At-large Director Antwan Phillips said last week he would ask the board to put his ordinance to change the city’s form of government on tonight’s agenda. His plan would allow the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and do away with at-large positions in favor of regional ward directors. He’ll need eight votes to get the ordinance added, which seems unlikely.

*Meanwhile, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will likely have more to say about redistricting. He released two proposed maps earlier this month, one of which would dramatically reshape ward boundaries in the center part of the city. The board, which will ultimately approve the new election map, responded by passing an ordinance that puts the process of drawing maps for redistricting solely under the authority of the city manager and any staff of his choosing.

On Oct. 29, the mayor sent the following email to board members:

