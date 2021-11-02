For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. KATV meteorologist Todd Yakoubian took it a step further and recorded a podcast with fellow KATV meteorologist James Bryant about the future of weather and forecasting in Arkansas in the third episode of their series “The Natural State of Weather” linked below.



There’s no doubt lives and property have been saved because of the remarkable technological advances in meteorology over the past few decades. Computer modeling of the atmosphere has increased the accuracy of short-term and long- term forecasting. Doppler radar helps detect developing tornadoes and has increased the average lead time for tornado warnings. We’re also able to take more accurate measurements of the atmosphere at all levels. These are just a few of the important tools we use and will use in the future.

The merger of these components by 2050 will have great benefits to society. Forecasting will become more and more accurate, but it’s the potential for better warnings when severe weather threatens which excites me. I envision a day when false tornado warnings will be drastically reduced. They will also become more precise with so much lead time, and communities may be able to get out of the path hours before the storm and tornado arrive. Imagine being able to know the track and intensity of a tornado hours before it hits your neighborhood.

