The special election to replace state Sen. Lance Eads (R-Springdale) will be held Feb. 8, Governor Hutchinson announced in a proclamation on Friday. Party primaries will take place Dec. 14, with a runoff Jan. 11 if required.

Former reality dad and former state representative Jim Bob Duggar became the first candidate to announce a run on Friday to fill the remainder of Eads’ term in the District 7 seat, which runs through 2023. The district currently includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

Eads resigned to take a gig with Little Rock-based Capitol Consulting Firm, a lobbying group.