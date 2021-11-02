It’s all just reading the tea leaves until a decision comes down, but the New York Times reports that yesterday’s arguments suggest the Supreme Court might allow a federal court challenge by abortion providers to the Texas abortion law:

After almost three hours of lively arguments on Monday at the Supreme Court, a majority of the justices seemed inclined to allow abortion providers — but perhaps not the Biden administration — to pursue a federal court challenge to a Texas law that has sharply curtailed abortions in the state. That would represent an important shift from a 5-to-4 ruling in September that allowed the law to go into effect. Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who were in the majority in that ruling, asked questions suggesting that they thought the novel structure of the Texas law justified allowing the providers to challenge it. Justice Kavanaugh said that permitting a challenge might amount to closing a loophole. Justice Barrett said the law was structured to prevent the providers from presenting a “full constitutional defense.”

The Court heard arguments yesterday in two cases — a challenge by abortion providers and a challenge by the federal government. The arguments involved procedural questions rather than the underlying constitutionality of the abortion ban.

Advertisement

The Texas law allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after around six weeks. The question before the Court is whether abortion providers or the federal government can raise this challenge in federal court given the law’s unique structure. Normally, a federal lawsuit would be filed by a party like abortion providers against state officials to stop the enforcement of an unconstitutional law. But state officials are not the ones directly enforcing it. (Among those named in the abortion providers’ challenge were state trial court judges and county court clerks; the federal government sued the state of Texas.) If there is no one to sue in federal court, then the issue facing the Court is whether the state can in practice insulate itself from federal court review by “deputizing private parties to carry out unconstitutional restrictions on the State’s behalf,” as Justice Elena Kagan put it in an earlier dissent when the court declined to temporarily block the law.

If the Court does allow abortion providers to challenge the law, that would not immediately resolve the question of the law’s constitutionality — although the ban on most abortions at around six weeks would clearly violate Roe v. Wade and existing precedent. The case would be sent back to lower courts to proceed. Would the Court temporarily block the law in that event? We’ll see. The Court has previously declined to block it twice.

Advertisement

It is hard to predict when a decision will come, but it could be soon, the Times reports:

It is not clear how quickly the court will rule. While it generally issues opinions about three months after arguments, there are reasons to think it may move much faster in this case. First, the court had put it on an exceptionally fast track, scheduling arguments for just 10 days after it agreed to hear the two challenges. Second, the court said it said it would defer a decision on whether to temporarily block the law “pending oral argument,” suggesting that it might rule promptly on that question even as it considers the other legal issues in the case.

The trick that Texas played — what Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert called its “secret sauce” — may have been too clever by half. One problem is that if the Texas trick prevents preemptively bringing a federal challenge against state officials on a law that violates federal constitutional rights, the same trick could be used by, say, a blue state that wanted to get around the Second Amendment when crafting a gun control law.

Advertisement

“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here or used here,” Kavanaugh said. The question in the case, he said, was whether to close that loophole.

“It could be free speech rights,” he added later. “It could be free exercise of religion rights. It could be Second Amendment rights, if this position is accepted here.”

A different case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks, slated to be argued on Dec. 1, directly involves Roe v. Wade, with the state asking that it be overturned.

Whatever winds up happening in both cases could have a big impact in Arkansas, which Rapert is eager to make the first state to adopt a copy-cat law based on Texas.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson has stated that Arkansas lawmakers should wait for “guidance” from the Court before proceeding with additional abortion legislation. He delayed a special session on tax cuts slated for last month that legislators like Sen. Jason Rapert saw as an avenue to pass a law similar to Texas. Rapert responded that there was no need to delay and that Texas has found a “secret sauce” with the law’s peculiar enforcement mechanism. He said that the legislature was ready to pass a similar piece of legislation now and has expressed confidence that the support is there. “We don’t need to wait on the U.S. Supreme Court for guidance,” he said.

The governor will establish what items are on the “call” for the session, but a two-thirds vote of the legislature could add others. The session is now expected to be delayed at least until after Thanksgiving.

Arkansas earlier this year passed a law banning nearly all abortions in the state, with an exception only to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. That law was blocked by a federal judge this summer before it took effect and awaits resolution in the courts.