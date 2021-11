THE FUTURE MCCLELLAN K-8: Now that LR voters approved an LRSD millage extension.

THE FUTURE MCCLELLAN K-8: Now that LR voters approved an LRSD millage extension.

Voters in the Little Rock School District overwhelmingly approved a millage extension that’s projected to raise $300 million to pay for a host of construction projects. The vote was 75% for, 26% against with 7,600 votes cast.

In the Pulaski County Special School District election, 64% of voters favored refinancing debt to raise around $80 million for construction projects, with 2,400 votes cast.

Advertisement

More tomorrow.