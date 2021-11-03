Sen. John Boozman harrumphed his disapproval of government vaccine mandates in a press release today. Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton are among 41 Republican colleagues who hope to nullify, under the Congressional Review Act, President Joe Biden’s vaccine policy for large private employers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will soon release a rule — as a temporary emergency standard — “that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work,” according to the White House website.

Is it me, or does no one ever mention the part about about the option to test if someone really doesn’t want to get a vaccine?

Here’s Boozman:

Government vaccine mandates are not only an overreach, but likely also counterproductive by hardening hesitancy and resistance. I’m vaccinated. I believe it is an important tool against COVID-19 and getting our country back to normal, but that is a choice for every individual to make. The federal government shouldn’t be conscripting private employers to enforce a vaccination mandate or risk staggering fines. These job creators face enough headwinds – including labor, supply chain and inflationary crises – and don’t need another obstacle to efficiently running their businesses.

Even if other Republicans sign on, they presumably don’t have the votes to eliminate the rule, so this is just pure grandstanding.

Meanwhile, some private companies — including Springdale-based Tyson Foods — are choosing to institute vaccine mandates on their own.