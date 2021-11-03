Arkansas’s largest electric company is dropping plans to build a power plant run off fracked natural gas, according to documents filed with the Arkansas Public Service Commission last week. The change of plans is good news for the planet. A release from the Sierra Club explains:

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas that over a 20-year period absorbs 86 times more heat than carbon dioxide, which is why Sierra Club advocated against these investments as an intervenor in the planning process.

The Sierra Club has long pressured Entergy to skew greener, and was party to a lawsuit that will force three Arkansas coal and natural gas power plants off line within the next decade.

Glen Hooks, chapter director for the Sierra Club of Arkansas, said he hopes Entergy looks to fill those gaps with renewable energy sources: