Glen Hooks, the long time executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the Sierra Club, is leaving that job Nov. 12 to join Audubon Delta as a policy manager. Hooks wrote about the importance of fighting climate change on a local level for our LR2050 issue.

Here’s how he explained the move on Facebook:

After more than 18 years, I’m leaving Sierra Club and joining the excellent do-gooders at Audubon.

Definitely not an easy decision. I have immense, unbounded love for Sierra Club and its mission, and 10X more for my wonderful volunteers and co-workers around the country. Since March of 2003, I’ve been working with and learning from dedicated, wonky, indefatigable, maddening, and fearless activists who collectively make this state and world a better place for no reason other than it’s the right thing to do.

When I started working for Sierra Club, many Arkansas leaders just laughed when we talked about global warming, or solar and wind energy, or “green jobs”, or that the end of coal-fired power plants was coming. I’m immensely proud that, now, the conversation is wildly different.

Hundreds of proposed dirty coal plants were stopped before being built. Almost 350 existing plants–well more than half our nation’s fleet–are now either retired or will soon retire. As a result of a Sierra Club lawsuit/settlement, we’ve got the state’s two largest and dirtiest coal-fired plants committed to retiring, Arkansas utilities are building hundreds of megawatts of solar while importing hundreds more megawatts of wind energy, and our Public Service Commission consistently works to protect the rights of Arkansans to participate in the clean energy revolution. Hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations are being built across the state. Cities like Fayetteville and Clarksville are powering their municipal needs with clean energy. More than two dozen solar energy businesses are operating in Arkansas.

We’re going places, and those places have cleaner air, water, and energy. I’m exceedingly proud of what’s been happening here in my home state, and feel beyond lucky to have been a part of it for almost two decades.

What’s next? I’m joining the staff of Audubon Delta (Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana) as a Policy Manager. I’ll be doing climate and clean energy work with a longtime partner organization of Sierra Club, and with a team of friends that I’ve known and admired for years. Exciting things are happening with Audubon–I’m happy to have the chance to continue doing what I love with an organization that is really making its mark for the cause.

Just in case you’re wondering–I’m staying right here in Arkansas. You haven’t gotten rid of me, and neither have the polluters. I’ll still be fighting for climate justice here in The Natural State, just while wearing a different eco-friendly fleece vest, no doubt.

Many thanks to the bajillions of you who have been part of this incredible ride. I’m counting on you as we write the next chapter of the clean energy revolution.

Onward, together!