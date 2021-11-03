For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050.

Those who study American political history think a good deal about periods of realignment: those moments when significant and durable shifts occur in our partisan patterns. Across the couple of centuries when we have had mass political parties in the United States, such changes occur every couple of generations until new issues or demographic forces come onto the scene that drive the next political realignment. While the rise of independents means that such shifts are not as visible as they once were, the Obama/Trump era has clearly produced a new period of realignment.

Advertisement

The key force lately is a demographic one: relatively optimistic (sub)urbanites vs. rural voters agitated about their economic futures and the potential loss of respect for their way of life. This division between urban enclaves and the countryside, of course, is reinforced by other socioeconomic markers, such as race, education and religiosity. In this respect, the realignment of the last decade has parallels to another realignment: that of 1896 in which the burgeoning American cities rejected and overwhelmed an economic populism led by William Jennings Bryan that also tried to hold on to an American past that was quickly, but not quietly, disappearing.

What does any of this have to do with Little Rock? As the sole urban enclave in Arkansas that has decidedly larger percentages of persons of color, higher rates of education and slightly lower levels of religiosity than the areas around it, it’s clear where Little Rock is headed politically. Assuming representative democracy continues to exist (and, ultimately, I’m an optimist on that front despite the ongoing threats to it that are quite real), between now and 2050 we should expect Little Rock, a city where all but a handful of precincts voted for Joe Biden last November, to remain an emphatically Democratic and comparatively progressive city. Indeed, expectations about Little Rock’s socioeconomic patterns suggest that Little Rock will only become a more navy blue island in a rural state, joined by the heart of North Little Rock.

Advertisement

The key question is what happens to the areas surrounding Little Rock and North Little Rock — both inside Pulaski County and in the surrounding counties. As one leaves a job in Little Rock or North Little Rock and heads home, the driver quickly moves from urban to exurban areas, almost entirely skipping over the types of suburbs that have transformed politics in a Democratic direction elsewhere in the South and Midwest. If those areas — such as the communities south on I-30 to Benton and north on I-40 to Conway — become more densely packed and more clearly suburbanized, we can expect them to become more racially and ethnically diverse and more progressive in their political attitudes and voting patterns in response to a Trumpist Republican Party. If they remain exurbs separated from the cities at the core of a Central Arkansas donut, we can anticipate the voters who live there will behave more like their mostly white rural compatriots.

Whether these places are more suburban or exurban has major ramifications for the political power of Central Arkansas as a region, particularly as opposed to the quickly growing and more inherently unified Northwest Arkansas corridor. The I-49 corridor is already becoming a somewhat indistinguishable suburban area as one moves from Bella Vista to the south through Fayetteville. More importantly, the individual communities along that quickly growing corridor work together for the shared interests of the region. As a result, there is no doubt that the political and economic power of the region will grow over the next three decades. The big question is whether Northwest Arkansas overwhelms a divided Little Rock metropolitan area or — through a rise of a shared regionalism in an ideologically unified Central Arkansas — the two regions battle to a draw over such issues as legislative spending on transportation projects and higher education institutions.

Advertisement

Another expectation for the middle of this century involves who holds positions of leadership in local government. The story of leadership in Little Rock across most of its history has been quite uniform: white, straight and male. Only a handful of the city’s mayors have deviated from that pattern. That is destined to change in the coming decades as we will see more persons of color, more women and more queer citizens holding the most visible leadership roles in the community at both City Hall and representing the city at the state Capitol. Because of demographic change and political empowerment, those who have fought to have a place at the table will be increasingly likely to set the agenda for those conversations.

Many of the issues that dominate political debates will remain the ones of decades past in Little Rock: education, crime and traditional infrastructure issues like roads. However, equitable access to newer forms of infrastructure — broadband access and what is increasingly termed “human infrastructure” (the early childhood workforce and skilled nursing for the elderly) — will inevitably fight for air time with these traditional issues. Even more vitally, policies and practices that promise to combat climate change will be central by 2050. Local governments that cannot find answers to this existential challenge will be rejected by an increasingly “green”-oriented electorate.

Finally, much of politics and government will play out online. The pandemic moment has, in many ways, been a preview of what’s to come. Sources of information will be almost entirely digital, meetings will take place online and citizens will communicate with their representatives primarily electronically rather than in person. While digital tools will become increasingly innovative (indeed, we can only imagine the ways that advances in tools like virtual reality will transform social interactions online), this will reshape how we interact with our fellow citizens and how candidates relate to voters and how officeholders connect to constituents. The great fear, of course, is that, as politics becomes increasingly depersonalized, it also becomes dehumanized, leading to polarization and downright meanness across lines of difference. That is the great fear regarding politics at the middle of the century.

Jay Barth is the M.E. and Ima Graves Peace emeritus professor of politics at Hendrix College.