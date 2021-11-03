Yes, Virginia, American politics is thermostatic.

Rough night for the Democrats, as the race was called in Virginia for Republican Glenn Youngkin, who toppled Democrat Terry McAuliffe. As of this morning, Youngkin had around 50.7 percent of the vote compared to 48.6 for McAuliffe, according to the Virginia Secretary of State website. There are still ballots to be counted, but the AP called the race for Youngkin around 12:30 a.m. ET.

Virginia has been trending blue in recent years — President Joe Biden won the state by 10 points in 2020. Democrats had controlled the Virginia governorship for four of the last five terms. (McAuliffe had previously served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018 — the state does not allow governors to serve consecutive terms).

Meanwhile in even bluer New Jersey, which Biden won by 16 points in 2020, the race was considered too close to call between incumbent Democratic Governor Philip Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. The close Virginia results were at least in range of expectations heading into the night, but this one’s a bit of a shocker. Murphy won his election in 2017 by around 14 points. This race was clearly going to be closer but Murphy had consistently led in the polls.

Let a thousand overinterpreting hot takes bloom.

p.s. As far as I can tell the AP hasn’t made their official call on these tight races, but things appear just as bad downballot for the Dems in Virginia. CNN has called the lieutenant governor’s race for Republican Winsome Sears over Democrat Hala Ayala and most outlets are predicting that Republican that Republican Jason Miyares will hold on to his current lead and win the attorney general’s race over Democrat Mark Herring. Assuming those results hold, Sears would be the first woman to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor (and the first Black woman to be elected to statewide office in Virginia) and Herring would be the first Latino to serve as the state’s attorney general. In the House of Delegates, Republican leaders are saying they have flipped enough seats to overtake the majority. Sounds like some of these races are close and may take some time to know for certain, but at the very least, the GOP has made major gains on the Dems, who previously had a 55-45 majority. Earlier it appeared the House could be headed for a 50-50 tie, but Republicans say they nabbed a sixth seat to take the majority.