With Republicans apparently pulling off a sweep in the statewide elections in Virginia last night, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the results “a complete and total rejection of the Left’s socialist agenda.” In a weird way I’m almost moved by our human instinct to attach grandiose narratives even to close races in off-year elections.

Sanders is such an over-seasoned apparatchik at this point that I find myself zoning out as she recites the usual litany of talking points. Her transition from flak to queenfish has been kind of a letdown in this regard. Shameless, yes, but soporific. Like an A.I. avatar reading a Mad Libs of random phrases to make libs mad.

Sanders predicts a red wave in 2022, when she’ll be hoping to become governor of Arkansas and take on the role she was born for: Providing daily material for the Arkansas Blog.