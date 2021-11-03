The CDC yesterday signed off on the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11, and many Arkansas parents who have anxiously waited for this day are scrambling to get their children shot appointments.

Yesterday, at the weekly COVID-19 briefing, Governor Hutchinson and Health Secretary Jose Romero said the shots would initially only be available at Arkansas Department of Health Local Health Units. You’re advised to call first to make an appointment. They’ll next go to pediatric clinics that already offer vaccines, maybe as soon as late this week, Hutchinson said. The shots will then be distributed to pharmacies and other clinics.