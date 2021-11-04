The 23rd Arkansas Poll was released today and it shows a significant drop in approval ratings of Governor Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton. But, said a news release…..

Hutchinson’s ratings declined from 69% to 57%, Boozman’s from 50% to 37%, and Cotton’s from 58% to 49%. But that doesn’t mean Democrats are making inroads. Sixty-three percent of Arkansas voters disapproved of President Joe Biden, while just 30 percent approved. Further, twice as many respondents plan to vote for the Republican nominee, as compared with the Democratic nominee, in next year’s race for governor.

The Boozman numbers are striking. They help explain his hard turn to Trumpism in his political messaging as he finds himself with Trumpist opponents, at least one well-funded.

Advertisement

The survey, led by the University of Arkansas’s Janine Parry, shows the economy remains a top concern and that the outlook is more pessimistic this year — more felt worse off this year, for example. She also said the results indicate a growing frustration with politics.

The poll delved into pandemic issues. It found

Advertisement

69 percent said they knew someone who’d been hospitalized or died from COVID-19.

The majority generally favored mask requirements, but not vaccination requirements. The results:

Advertisement

Continuing a long trend, respondents indicated they’d like to see more women in politics.

Advertisement

Other highlights:

By a 46-21 margin, respondents said they would be voting Republican for governor, with the others not giving an answer.

Only 38 percent favored laws making abortion more difficult to obtain.

Only 16 percent favored less strict gun control laws, while 37 percent would like stricter laws and 42 percent want no change.

55 percent don’t believe climate change will pose a threat to themselves or their way of life in their lifetime. (These people apparently don’t read newspapers or watch television.)

Did someone say they don’t read newspapers? 64 percent of those surveyed never read a newspaper. A whopping 16 percent claimed daily readership.

Fewer respondents identified themselves as Republicans or Democrats, but Republicans led 36-20 and self-identified independents (33 percent) lean Republican 45-27.

You can read the full summary here.