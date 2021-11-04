The Biden administration has set Jan. 4 as the implementation date of new vaccine rules.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson didn’t wait long to announce opposition to the rules.

The OSHA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules will apply to businesses with 100 or more employees (84 million in all) and to 17 million employees at health facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid money (virtually all of them). The date pushes implementation past the holiday period. All vaccinated workers must begin wearing masks by Dec. 5 and provide a negative COVID test weekly after the Jan.4 deadline if they do not choose to be vaccinated. Companies will not be required to pay for the testing unless state or local laws or union contracts require it. Employers will face stiff fines for violations.

Advertisement

The administration is also making Jan. 4 the effective date for the executive order requiring employers of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Arizona has already sued over the expected job safety rules and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge can be expected to jump in. She’s already on board with the lawsuit challenging the executive order requiring vaccinations for employees of federal contractors.

Advertisement

Vaccine requirements enjoy less popular support than mask requirements according to some recent polling. Republicans are using it as a political wedge issue, despite the abundant proof of the benefit of vaccinations. U.S. Sen. John Boozman, facing an election challenge from the far right, is whipping up opposition.

Pres. Biden’s vaccine mandate is a brazen abuse of power that will hurt our local businesses, which are already suffering from mounting labor and supply chain problems. That’s why I’m fighting back and filing legislation to stop this clear overreach #arpxhttps://t.co/nGG4N89rqI — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) November 4, 2021

Federal officials say the rules will pre-empty any contrary state rules, such as Arkansas has attempted.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson has scheduled a news conference this afternoon to discuss the announcement. His position to date has been to be an advocate for vaccinations but in opposition to government requirements. He says the requirement encourages resistance. There’s been no rule to date, however, and Arkansas has even passed laws prohibiting vaccination requirements. Yet it remains 43rd in the country in the percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

OSHA, for one, has broad power under law to enact safety rules.

The vaccination rate nationwide has hit 70 percent of adults and the Biden administration emphasizes how successful business-initiated mandates have been in encouraging vaccinations. Tyson Foods reports a 96 percent success. Despite predictions of mass resistance, only a handful of officers and civilian employees of the huge New York Police Department refused to participate. Arkansas has vaccinated about 48 percent of its population. The U.S. percentage for all people (and younger children have only just been made eligible) is 58 percent.

Biden administration talking points:

Higher vaccination rates protect our workers, reduce hospitalizations and deaths. This is good for workers and, importantly, this is good for the economy. For example, analysts at Goldman Sachs projected these kinds of vaccination requirements could lead to up to 5 million Americans reentering the workforce, as they feel safer going back to work and experience fewer disruptions to things like childcare. The bottom line is: Vaccination requirements work. And the actions we’re taking tomorrow will lead to millions of Americans getting vaccinated, protecting workers, saving lives, strengthening our economy, and helping it to accelerate our path out of this pandemic.

UPDATE FROM HUTCHINSON’S REMARKS:

He said he opposed the federal rules as infringing on businesses’ ability to decide how to run their workplaces and what is best for health of workers and customers. He termed it a historic action in terms of impact.

He said the rules would create hardships and be an impediment to putting people back to work.

He said state human development centers will be covered and employee vaccination rates stand at roughly 55 percent. He said this means the jobs of 45 percent are at risk (not if they get vaccinated, he didn’t add.) He said these jobs are sometimes hard to fill. “We’re trying to put people back to work and this is going to make it more difficult to accomplish that.”

He noted that health workers don’t get the testing option to refuse a vaccination.

He also noted that state and local governments and public schools are exempted from the OSHA rules for large employees.

He said the fines for failure to comply were criminal penalties and “put employers in a box.” Again, not if they obey the law. But he noted the state has a conflicting law. It should fall to federal supremacy, however.

He displayed the CMS rule.

“We intend to fight the federal mandate that has been passed down,” Hutchinson said. He said Rutledge anticipates filing a legal challenge shortly to the OSHA rule and he supported that. He said he’d be working on opposition to the CMS rule. He noted the rules are emergency rules that could be adjusted and there is a 60-day comment period. He said he particularly hoped to win a testing alternative for health workers.

Hutchinson said he believed there was a constitutional argument available to challenge the federal government in “usurping” state authority on a public health matter in the OSHA matter.

He said the CMS rule might be more difficult because of agreements made to receive the federal money. But he said the state would try to influence it.

He was asked what he’d tell an employer seeking advice on whether to follow federal rules or state law. Call your attorney, he said. He worked in an implicit criticism of the legislature for also placing requirements on businesses that might WANT to have vaccination rules. He guessed lawyers might counsel “wait and see” if courts might step in. Geerallty speaking, he acknowledged, federal law trumps state law. The prohibition on vaccination mandates in Arkansas law doesn’t take effect until January.

Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie said the agency had been encouraging employees to get vaccinated. The governor chimed in saying the state was still encouraging vaccinations, but requirements were ‘counter-productive.”

He said he supported employers who’d instituted vaccine rules But he said the rule would make worker shortages more challenging.

The theme from Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston was that resistance to the rule would be massive and harmful to business. The presumption seems to be that vaccination resistance runs deep. But the majority of adults have willingly been vaccinated and predictions of mass resistance haven’t been borne out in most workplaces that have enforced rules.