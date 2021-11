The numbers today show a drop in hospitalizations (from 331 yesterday) and a continuation of an unhealthy number of new COVID-19 cases, if not at past peak levels:

Total cases: 514,967, up 428 from yesterday.

Active cases: 4,479, 17 fewer than yesterday.

Deaths: 8,452, 18 more than yesterday.

Current hospitalizations: 308

Total Covid patients in ICU: 133

Total Covid patients on vents: 79

The state reported about 12,000 more vaccinations