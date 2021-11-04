Governor Hutchinson has appointed University of Arkansas law professor Howard Brill to serve as a special Supreme Court justice on the appeal of a court ruling blocking enforcement of the state law that prevents schools from requiring masks.

Brill served a little more than a year as chief justice of the Supreme Court by Hutchinson’s appointment following the death of Chief Justice Jim Hannah in 2015.

Brill sits in place of Justice Rhonda Wood, who recused from the case because a relative is employed by a law firm involved in the case.

The state has appealed Judge Tim Fox’s ruling blocking the law. The governor has taken the side of those challenging the law because he said it infringes on the separation of powers. The legislature has joined the suit to support the law, challenged by a parent, Pulaski County and the Little Rock School District.