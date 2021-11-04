Civil Service Commission Chairman Jeff Hildebrand after ruling: “I would encourage the Chief and the police department to get on the same page. There was a lot of untruthfulness throughout these last three days, on both sides….” #ARNews https://t.co/EHhCgaNYpt — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) November 4, 2021

Our news partner KARK reports that the Little Rock Civil Service Commission has overturned the firing of Police Officer David Mattox by Chief Keith Humphrey.

It gave him a 30-day suspension and a letter of reprimand instead.

Mattox was fired for getting involved in the arrest of a man charged with indecent exposure to multiple women, including Mattox’s wife. The chief said he’d been untruthful and violated a rule against participating in investigations of crimes involving relatives.

Noted: 1) The case involved the defense of Mattox by officers who’ve been critical of the chief. 2) It included the discovery by Mattox’s attorney of remarks by a Humphrey regime insider downplaying the exposure incidents. 3) It included the disclosure that an outside university expert hired to review Little Rock police management had concluded the firing of Mattox was a clear case of racial discrimination. Mattox is white; the chief is black.

The city can appeal the Civil Service Commission’s finding.

More background on the case is here.