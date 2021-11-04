The Zoo has received two male cheetahs after transferring two to Oklahoma City.

The news release:

The Little Rock Zoo has acquired two new male cheetahs and transferred two others as part of a Species Survival Plan® recommendation. The two newly acquired cheetahs join cheetah Maggie giving the Zoo a total of three resident cheetahs.

The Zoo’s new resident cheetahs, Padfoot and Prongs, arrived this past Tuesday night from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and have settled into their new digs at the Zoo. The pair are littermates that were bred as part of a breeding recommendation of the SSP. Padfoot and Prongs get their name from popular Harry Potter characters.

One of the new cheetahs’ keepers, Maggie Quinn stated, “Padfoot and Prongs are settling right in at the Little Rock Zoo’s cheetah outpost! They were able to explore their exhibit for the first time today [November 3, 2021].” She further added, “Prongs, the bigger brother, seemed very excited to watch the zebra from the veldt, [while] Padfoot was more interested in the female Maggie in the exhibit next door. We can’t wait to get to know these boys even better!”

Oscar and Boomer, two brothers who came from Cincinnati and who had been living at the Zoo since July 2018, were transferred recently to Oklahoma City Zoo. They will become a part of a new African section of the OKC Zoo that will feature a new cheetah habitat and an expansion that includes an African savannah with giraffes, okapi and gazelle.