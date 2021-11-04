Karen Todd, 53, of Conway, was sentenced today to 36 months in prison for Medicaid fraud. She also must pay $860,000 in restitution and fines for fraudulent billings to Medicaid she did as an employee in the optometry clinic of her husband, Dr. Charles Todd Jr.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the sentencing for Karen Todd, who’d pleaded guilty. She and her husband are responsible for paying $286,536 in restitution to Medicaid and $573,073 to the state in fines as part of the settlement of a civil case against Charles Todd and his clinic.

Karen Todd, arrested in October 2019, was the office manager of Todd Eye Clinic.

The Log Cabin Democrat in Conway reported earlier that a former clinic employee tipped authorities that Karen Todd had been inflating “crossover claims,” submitted by people covered by both Medicare and Medicaid. Todd’s office had the highest crossover claims rate in the state, the newspaper reported. The newspaper’s account said Dr. Todd was “alerted” to his wife’s practices and said fraudulent claims should be removed from bills, but Karen Todd ignored his requests.

Though Charles Todd wasn’t charged, the civil complaint seeking repayment for charges over six years said, he “knew, reasonably should have known or acted in reckless disregard” of the fact that he and his clinic were being overpaid.