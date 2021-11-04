My wife and I returned Tuesday from a trip to Europe.

It was a good trip. But had we known some of the pandemic-related complications, we might have thought better of it.

In the event others might be experiencing the cabin fever that led us to put COVID nervousness aside to travel again, I’ll relate a few of the steps the virus has added to travel. These requirements can change depending on conditions in various countries. But for us these last three weeks …

Part of our trip was a cruise from Rome to Barcelona.

Our air ticket to Rome was routed through London.

To change planes in London, we had to obtain a UK document allowing us to enter the country for even 90 minutes. That meant providing proof of vaccination in advance.

To land in Rome, we had to obtain a European Union document that included proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR test within three days of our arrival in Rome (We did the test at Kavanaugh Pharmacy).

These documents can only be obtained online. The process is not always easy.

To board the ship we also had to produce vaccination proof and we were tested at the ship terminal before being allowed to board. On-board, masks were required in all public areas at all times, except when eating or drinking.

In Italy, mask requirements are fully enforced in every business. You may NOT eat inside a restaurant unless you possess a “green card,” or a vaccination passport, which we did not have. We were allowed to eat on terraces.

In Spain, the EU form allowed our admission to the country. But we had to be tested negatively in an antigen test before leaving the ship at Barcelona. Masking is also followed religiously in Spain and France, including by many people walking outdoors. They are required on public transportation everywhere in all the countries we visited. And the airlines strictly enforce mask rules throughout flights, except while eating and drinking. We were allowed ashore in Sardinia, part of Italy, only on a ship tour. We weren’t allowed to explore freely.

After visiting Madrid, we planned a stop in England on our way home to visit family. That required obtaining another UK entry document, again with proof of vaccination and with proof that we had scheduled a COVID test at an accredited British lab within two days after arrival in England. These tests could only be scheduled two days before arrival in England. Again this required much uploading of information and documents. Some of the systems are more accepting of PDF documents than others. Some had to be converted to photos. Sometimes photos weren’t accepted and had to be reshot. I’m no tech whiz, but I had some rudimentary understanding of what was required. The frustration level was still high.

American Airlines also encouraged the use of an app called Verifly to speed approval for boarding a plane back to the U.S. This meant uploading a photo, a passport and proof of a negative result on an antigen test taken within two days before boarding the flight. We got our test Sunday morning in a neighborhood clinic, fortunately arriving minutes ahead of a crowd of about 20 people.

Airlines are on the front lines of checking documents. We took care to print copies of everything we had stored on cell phones. But there are miscommunications. We were held up in Chicago en route to London for reasons still unclear because of problems with our online registration, but the paper copies saw us through.

We used paper copies in the Madrid airport. The Verifly app was speedily accepted in the London airport as we headed home. We were asked to have the documents on vaccination and negative test in hand when we deplaned in Dallas though there wasn’t even a cursory check of them.

In between, the trip was wonderful. But it was hard for me to shake concern about exposure, even triply vaccinated. And, in England, young people particularly follow the Arkansas custom — boisterous unmasked crowds in pub after pub. It’s also hard to shake the feeling that the world is a long way from returning to “normal,” if ever. Opening times have been affected by the pandemic and supply issues pop up periodically.

I can’t blame COVID for the failure of our bags to arrive at the Rome airport when we did. They arrived more than a day late and reached our ship exactly one minute before they raised the last gangplank. Otherwise, we’d have faced a three-day wait for reaching a port with any chance of finding replacement clothes. And, in my case, who knows? I got mostly bemused smiles when I inquired about things in my size on my two days in Italy.