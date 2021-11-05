The Pope County Quorum Court voted 7-4 last night in favor of a symbolic resolution calling on County Judge Ben Cross to rescind his letter of support for the Legends Casino proposal.

Now that an Arkansas Supreme Court decision puts the Cherokee Nation’s Legends proposal in the driver’s seat for a casino permit in Pope County, the resolution contends one of Cross’s earlier objections has been eliminated. That was that Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, which had struck no economic development stimulus deal with the county, might get the permit.

Cross has already resisted an earlier resolution of this sort. He’s not likely to back down now, though his stance could produce political opposition for him in Pope County. Its voters opposed the casino amendment and it ousted members of the Quorum Court who backed the deal with the Cherokee Nation. Cross did not comment on the issue during or after the vote.

The county judge’s approval is necessary for permit approval when the Racing Commission reconsiders the issue in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

Meanwhile, the legal haggling isn’t over. And a petition drive continues for a constitutional amendment to remove Pope County from the casino expansion amendment approved in 2018.

The resolution drew some opposition on the Quorum Court. The discussion begins at 19 minutes on this video.