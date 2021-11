BREAKING: Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill cut hospitalization and death by 90% and will seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and international regulators.https://t.co/wDVaLwk9lF — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2021

Good news from Pfizer follows news of approval of a Merck drug for use in the United Kingdom.

It’s not horse dewormer, which undoubtedly will continue to hold favor with Arkansas legislators.