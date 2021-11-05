As predicted here yesterday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has jumped into the legal battle against Biden administration efforts to require vaccination against COVID-19 for millions of workers.

She continues, with other Republicans, to insist that the minority’s intransigence should be allowed to jeopardize the safety of the majority of Americans who have opted to be vaccinated.

Her release:

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced co-leading a legal challenge to President Biden’s mandatory vaccination requirement for private companies. Along with 10 state attorneys general, she is challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new rule implementing President Biden’s order that private companies with 100 or more employees must require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022. “President Biden’s overreach is excessive and indefensible, and beyond unconstitutional,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I will continue to be the last line of defense against Biden’s liberal and reckless overreaching federal government. Americans deserve more than having to decide between getting the shot or losing a job.” The petition for review challenging President Biden’s directive was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Arkansas is joined in the challenge by the states of Alaska, Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

She’s already joined a legal challenge of the rule requiring vaccination of workers for federal contractors. Still to come, undoubtedly, is a fight against the rule requiring health care workers financed by Medicaid and Medicare to get vaccinated in the interest of patient safety.