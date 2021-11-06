The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans led the race by Republicans in multiple courts to win a temporary stay of the OSHA rule to require vaccinations or regular COVID testing for employees of businesses with 100 or more employees.

The government will have a chance to respond before the court makes an injunction permanent. The Biden administration continues to insist statutory authority exists for OSHA to impose workplace safety rules. The 5th Circuit sees “grave” constitutional and legal challenges that need to be discussed. Public health? Not on the docket as yet.

Advertisement

The three judges who issued the brief order, signed by a clerk, include by initials on docket notations two Trump appointees, Kyle Duncan and Kurt Englehardt, and a Reagan appointee, Edith Jones. All enjoy references as contributors on the Federalist Society website. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s legal effort on this front is before the equally conservative 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis. She can still crow vicariously.

Meanwhile, COVID numbers continue to mount in Arkansas, vaccinations not so much.

Advertisement

And with that, the line is open.