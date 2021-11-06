From the New York Times coverage of passage of the Biden infrastructure bill:

Advertisement

And Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a Republican and the chairman of the National Governors Association, commended Congress “for setting aside partisan differences to pass a bill that works for the American people.”

Spoken like a lame duck governor angling for a spot on corporate boards come 2023.

MIA in this story: Unanimous opposition from the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation.