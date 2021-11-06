Richard H. Mays, attorney for the plaintiffs in a suit arguing that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has illegally spent state money pursuing lawsuits in other states, has asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to expedite its hearing on her effort to have the case dismissed.

Circuit Judge Chip Welch refused to dismiss the lawsuit, which challenges both Rutledge’s spending of millions in public money for TV public service advertising aimed to bolster her image as she runs for governor and, perhaps more important, Rutledge’s numerous lawsuit interventions on cases without Arkansas interest — overturning presidential election results, defending the NRA from a lawsuit claiming financial mismanagement and, within the last month, jumping into a case over a transgender person’s effort to participate in a beauty pageant. His motion says:

Since the filing of this suit on January 15, 2021, Attorney General Rutledge

has continued to file suits in courts in other states without consultation with or

authorization from the Governor of Arkansas, and without being requested to do so

by any department or agency of the State of Arkansas or the General Assembly of

Arkansas. A number of such suits are of a highly partisan nature and do not

involve the interests of the State of Arkansas. She continues to expend tax

revenues of the State in pursuit of activities for which she has no Constitutional or

statutory authority to perform.

An expedited briefing schedule could get the case heard before Rutledge’s Republican primary contest for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As noted above, the Defendant Rutledge continues to use the resources of her office, funded by tax revenues of the State of Arkansas, to initiate on behalf of the State of Arkansas, or to otherwise involve the State of Arkansas in litigation in other states and Federal courts that has not been authorized or requested by any officer or department, institution or agency of the state. Based upon her past actions, Defendant/Appellant Rutledge will continue to do so in aid of her campaign for Governor unless ordered to cease by an order of a court. The briefing schedule contained in the Notice of Filing of Appeal, together with potential extensions of time for submission of briefs and the time required for the Court’s consideration of the issues, extend the likely decision of the issues in the case to a time beyond the elections to be held in the Spring of 2022. During that time, Plaintiffs anticipate that Defendant will continue to conduct activities that are asserted by Plaintiffs to be ultra vires and in excess of the authority of the Defendant, and that render her expenditure of tax funds to be illegal exactions in violation of Article 16, Section 13 of the Constitution of Arkansas. Plaintiffs also anticipate that Defendant will thereafter claim that the issues presented herein are moot if the elections have been held and the activities complained of cease.