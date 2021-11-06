Put their name up in lights: U.S. Reps. French Hill, Rick Crawford, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman. They voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill approved by the House last night. It is now en route to the president’s desk, with help from Republican votes in both the House and Senate, none from Arkansas in either chamber.

The Arkansas Republicans joined their party’s effort to kill infrastructure spending as a means to also upend coming efforts to pass a broad bill on social spending that, among others, would provide the means for low-paid women to re-enter the workforce. (And to continue Republican orthodoxy of attempting to kill anything proposed by Democrats, from the lowest ambassadorial appointment up.) Sens. Joe Manchin and Kristin Sinema seem likely to be sufficient to kill the Build Back Better effort without Republican help.

The Democrat-Gazette account this morning failed to highlight the Arkansas delegation’s performance. Greater attention is warranted for opposition to a bill with a huge investment in bridge construction. I-40 bridge to West Memphis, anyone?

From USA Today:

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would provide the largest investment in transit and water projects in history, the biggest investment in passenger railways since the creation of Amtrak and the most bridge investment since the creation of the interstate highway system, according to the White House.

Heather Cox Richardson wrote more specifically:

This bill is a huge investment in infrastructure. Axios lists just how huge: over the next 8 years, it will provide $110 billion for fixing roads and bridges, $73 billion for the electrical grid, $66 billion for railroads, $65 billion for broadband, $55 billion for water infrastructure, $47 billion for coastal adjustments to climate change, $39 billion for public transportation, and so on. The Guardian’s congressional reporter, Hugo Lowell, noted: “Regardless of the politics, the passage of a $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill is a towering legislative achievement for Biden—and one that Trump never came close to matching.”

Broadband. Bridges. Electrical grid. Railroads. And still French Hill bragged about his vote against it and caterwauled hypocritically about the deficit. It was ballooned by the Trump tax cut for the wealthy that millionaire banker Hill supported.

Taken together, Democrats’ bills will only compound the cost-of-living pressures facing hardworking Arkansas families now and into the future due to the immense increase in total government debt burdens. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b5YOXJ1Pw1 — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) November 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a great jobs report — that shows the U.S. reaching a lower unemployment level a year earlier than predicted — was greeted by financial market gains and silence from Republicans in Congress who normally moan about the employment numbers.

Democrats, and 13 Republicans, delivered for the people last night. French and them? The usual obstacles to progress.

#ThanksBrandon.