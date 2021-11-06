The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty this morning noted the court filings that reflect the settlement of the lawsuit over Little Rock Police Officer Charles Starks’ killing of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop in 2019.

The Little Rock City Board, despite misgivings expressed by both the city attorney and the majority of board members, recently signed off on a settlement of the suit. It will provide $300,000 to Blackshire’s lawyer and family, with $49,500 paid by the city and the rest paid by Arkansas Municipal League insurance. More controversially, it specifies that a video must be produced featuring the Blackshire family to be played for police recruits for 10 years and requires additional training on the use of force and approach of vehicles. Starks shot Blackshire when he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop begun because the car was reported stolen. Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks, but the firing was overturned by a circuit judge. Starks, whose actions were found to be lawful in a prosecutor’s review, ultimately resigned.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, based on remarks by his lawyer Robert Newcomb, Starks, also a defendant, will owe no money for the settlement of the case. He has agreed to a mediated meeting with the Blackshire family but isn’t required to make admissions or apologize.

Here’s the notice filed in federal court of settlement of the case, which awaits approval by Judge Price Marshall. It includes a statement praising Blackshire as a “loving son, brother and father of five young children” who’d worked to provide for them. According to a footnote in the filing by plaintiffs, the city, in accepting the settlement, “did not join the commentary provided herein.” The commentary also said:

Advertisement

The Blackshire family invites all to join them in envisioning and realizing a better future for Little Rock.

Here’s the order filed in probate court specifying payments from the settlement: $87,500 to lawyers; $15,000 to Blackshire’s sister as administrator of the estate; $29,625 to his mother, and $32,785 to each of five minor children.