We’ve explained before the needs that lead the Central Arkansas Library System to ask for its first small property tax increase in 14 years.

Now’s the time to say yes for one of the county’s premier institutions, an enterprise about much more than books, including history, innovation, community gathering facilities and even loans of tools.

It’s an election for Little Rock voters only. The polling places and other details may be found here.

Early votes still may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the county building at Markham and Broadway. Election day voting will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget your photo ID. And be prepared for the new routine required by the vote-suppressors that requires a voter, even after providing an ID, to recite name, address and birthdate and go through a signature verification process. What’s next? Blood type?

No guarantees, but, with its major capital projects completed, there are indications that the library system next year may be able to reduce the millage devoted to capital projects by a half-mill to offset the proposed tax increase for operating costs, leaving the overall rate unchanged.

Great cities offer great riches in parks, cultural institutions and libraries. The Little Rock-based library, which serves most of the county, has always been a standout in the menu of offerings that attract new residents. Let’s continue the tradition.