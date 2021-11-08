By
Arkansas Times Staff
On
11:10 am
FOUR QUARTER: Readers' pick for best bar. Brian Chilson

Here are the results of our semiannual readers survey of the top bars, beers and booze in Arkansas. Elsewhere, read about Arkansas distilleries and how local brewers are taking advantage of the seltzer boom.

BARS

Best Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump, White Water Tavern

Best New Bar
Brood & Barley
Finalists: Cannibal & Craft, Copper Mule Table & Tap (Bryant), First Turn at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), Hill Station

Best Bartender
Mary Katherine Peek (Flying Saucer)
Finalists: Hollee Brekeen (Four Quarter), David Burnette (Brood & Barley), Kolleen Namour Elbert (The Hillcrest Fountain), David Timberlake (The Pantry)

Best Bar for Nondrinkers To Tag Along
Hill Station
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

Best Neighborhood Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards, The Pantry

Best Bar to Bring Your Kids
The Rail Yard
Finalists: Dave & Buster’s, Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock), Hill Station, Lost Forty

Best Drinking Brunch
Lost Forty
Finalists: Hill Station, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door, U.S. Pizza

Best Patio or Deck for Drinking
Hill Station
Finalists: Ciao Baci, Loca Luna, The Pantry Crest, The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs)

Best Hotel Bar
Capital Bar & Grill
Finalists: AC Hotel and Lounge, The Lobby Bar at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs), Table 28 

Best Theater Bar
The Joint (North Little Rock)
Finalists: The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Movie Tavern, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, The Studio Theatre (Lobby Bar)

Best Bar for Pool, Darts or Shuffleboard
Midtown Billiards
Finalists: Flying Saucer, The Hillcrest Fountain, Pizza D’Action, Town Pump

Best Dive Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: Grumpy’s Too Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Midtown Billiards, Town Pump, White Water Tavern

Best Pickup Bar
The Hillcrest Fountain
Finalists: Four Quarter, Khalil’s Pub & Grill, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards

Best Bar for Live Music
White Water Tavern
Finalists: Four Quarter, Revolution Music Room, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, Vino’s Brewpub

Best Gay Bar
610 Center
Finalists: C4 Nightclub & Lounge (Fayetteville), Chaps (North Little Rock), Discovery, Triniti 

Best Wine Bar
Crush Wine Bar
Finalists: By the Glass, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Zin Wine Bar

Best Bar for Food
Four Quarter
Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Lost Forty, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry

Best Happy Hour
Brood & Barley
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry, Table 28

Best Sports Bar
Dugan’s Pub
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Legends Sports Bar and Grill, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), Prospect Bar and Grill

Best Bar to Take Your Dog
Bark Bar
Finalists: Dugan’s Pub, Fassler Hall, The Fold: Botanas & Bar, Hill Station

BEERS

Best Arkansas beer
Flyway Bluewing
Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing Co. Golden Ale, Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo, Lost Forty Love Honey Bock, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale

Best Arkansas Pale Ale
Flyway Peregrine Pale Ale
Finalists: Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Lost Forty Pale Ale, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale, Vino’s Firehouse Pale Ale

Best Arkansas Seltzer
Punchy (Lost Forty)
Finalists: Core Scarlet Letter, Diamond Hard Sparkling Seltzer, Ozark Hard Water, Norfork Brewing Co.

Best Arkansas Pilsner
Norfork Brewing Co. Woodsman Pilsner
Finalists: Brood & Barley Proper Pils, Lost Forty Bare Bones

Best Arkansas IPA
Flyway Early Bird IPA
Finalists: Lost Forty Rock Hound, Lost Forty Trash Panda, Norfork Brewing Co. Scurvy Dog Ale, Ozark Beer Co. IPA

Best Arkansas Lager
Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo
Finalists: Diamond Bear Blu Golden Lager, Norfork Brewing Co. EZ Ryder Lager,  Ozark Beer Co. Ozark Lager, Stone’s Throw Amadeus Vienna Lager

Best Arkansas Seasonal Beer
Lost Forty The Hunter Oktoberfest
Finalists: Flyway Imperial Red Velvet Ale, Lost Forty Nighty Night, Ozark Beer Co. BDCS, Stone’s Throw Brewing Ich Bin Ein Berliner Weisse

BREWERIES AND DISTILLERIES

Best Arkansas Brewery
Lost Forty
Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville), Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), Ozark Brewing Co. (Rogers)

Best National Brewery
New Belgium Brewing Co.
Finalists: Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, SweetWater Brewing Co., Yuengling

Best Arkansas Distillery
Rock Town Distillery
Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), Fox Trail Distillery (Rogers), Postmaster Spirits, White River Distillery (Gassville)

Best National Distillery
Tito’s
Finalists: Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Woodford Reserve

Best Brewpub
Lost Forty
Finalists: Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena), Vino’s Brewpub

Best New Arkansas Brewery
Brood & Barley (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs), Norfork Brewery Co. (Norfork), Pridgin Family Brewery (Scranton), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena)

Best Martini
Capital Hotel Bar & Grill
Finalists: Cache, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Best Margarita

Heights Taco & Tamale Co.
Finalists: Baja Grill, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), The Fold: Botanas and Bar, Local Lime

Best Cocktail List

Petit & Keet
Finalists: Cache, Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Ciao Baci, The Pantry

Best Arkansas Moonshine

Rock Town Distillery
Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), White River Distillery (Gassville)

Best Mocktail
Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom
Finalists: Bar Louie, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, Trio’s

Coldest Beer
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Oyster Bar, Pizza Cafe, Twin Peaks

Best Bloody Mary
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Pantry, Oaklawn Casino & Racing Resort, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door

Best Mimosa
Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom
Finalists: At the Corner, Best Cafe (Hot Springs), Red Door, Trio’s

Restaurants, Liquor Stores and Grocery Stores

Best Beer Selection (Liquor Store)
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Grapevine Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Wine Selection (Liquor Store)
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Heights Fine Wine & Spirits, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Wine List (Bar or Restaurant)
Allsopp & Chapple and Capital Hotel Bar & Grill (tie)
Finalists: Bruno’s Little Italy, Petit & Keet, Table 28

Best Beer Selection (Grocery Store)
Kroger
Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market

Best Wine Selection (Grocery Store)
Trader Joe’s
Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods Market

Best Liquor Store Delivery
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Liquor Store
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Hillcrest Liquor and Fine Wines, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Drive-Thru/Curbside
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: Firewater (North Little Rock), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor, Sullivant’s

Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)
Flying Saucer
Finalists: Fassler Hall, The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Samantha’s Tap Room & Grill

 