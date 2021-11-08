Here are the results of our semiannual readers survey of the top bars, beers and booze in Arkansas. Elsewhere, read about Arkansas distilleries and how local brewers are taking advantage of the seltzer boom.
BARS
Best Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump, White Water Tavern
Best New Bar
Brood & Barley
Finalists: Cannibal & Craft, Copper Mule Table & Tap (Bryant), First Turn at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), Hill Station
Best Bartender
Mary Katherine Peek (Flying Saucer)
Finalists: Hollee Brekeen (Four Quarter), David Burnette (Brood & Barley), Kolleen Namour Elbert (The Hillcrest Fountain), David Timberlake (The Pantry)
Best Bar for Nondrinkers To Tag Along
Hill Station
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
Best Neighborhood Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards, The Pantry
Best Bar to Bring Your Kids
The Rail Yard
Finalists: Dave & Buster’s, Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock), Hill Station, Lost Forty
Best Drinking Brunch
Lost Forty
Finalists: Hill Station, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door, U.S. Pizza
Best Patio or Deck for Drinking
Hill Station
Finalists: Ciao Baci, Loca Luna, The Pantry Crest, The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs)
Best Hotel Bar
Capital Bar & Grill
Finalists: AC Hotel and Lounge, The Lobby Bar at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs), Table 28
Best Theater Bar
The Joint (North Little Rock)
Finalists: The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Movie Tavern, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, The Studio Theatre (Lobby Bar)
Best Bar for Pool, Darts or Shuffleboard
Midtown Billiards
Finalists: Flying Saucer, The Hillcrest Fountain, Pizza D’Action, Town Pump
Best Dive Bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: Grumpy’s Too Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Midtown Billiards, Town Pump, White Water Tavern
Best Pickup Bar
The Hillcrest Fountain
Finalists: Four Quarter, Khalil’s Pub & Grill, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards
Best Bar for Live Music
White Water Tavern
Finalists: Four Quarter, Revolution Music Room, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, Vino’s Brewpub
Best Gay Bar
610 Center
Finalists: C4 Nightclub & Lounge (Fayetteville), Chaps (North Little Rock), Discovery, Triniti
Best Wine Bar
Crush Wine Bar
Finalists: By the Glass, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Zin Wine Bar
Best Bar for Food
Four Quarter
Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Lost Forty, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry
Best Happy Hour
Brood & Barley
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry, Table 28
Best Sports Bar
Dugan’s Pub
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Legends Sports Bar and Grill, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), Prospect Bar and Grill
Best Bar to Take Your Dog
Bark Bar
Finalists: Dugan’s Pub, Fassler Hall, The Fold: Botanas & Bar, Hill Station
BEERS
Best Arkansas beer
Flyway Bluewing
Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing Co. Golden Ale, Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo, Lost Forty Love Honey Bock, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale
Best Arkansas Pale Ale
Flyway Peregrine Pale Ale
Finalists: Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Lost Forty Pale Ale, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale, Vino’s Firehouse Pale Ale
Best Arkansas Seltzer
Punchy (Lost Forty)
Finalists: Core Scarlet Letter, Diamond Hard Sparkling Seltzer, Ozark Hard Water, Norfork Brewing Co.
Best Arkansas Pilsner
Norfork Brewing Co. Woodsman Pilsner
Finalists: Brood & Barley Proper Pils, Lost Forty Bare Bones
Best Arkansas IPA
Flyway Early Bird IPA
Finalists: Lost Forty Rock Hound, Lost Forty Trash Panda, Norfork Brewing Co. Scurvy Dog Ale, Ozark Beer Co. IPA
Best Arkansas Lager
Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo
Finalists: Diamond Bear Blu Golden Lager, Norfork Brewing Co. EZ Ryder Lager, Ozark Beer Co. Ozark Lager, Stone’s Throw Amadeus Vienna Lager
Best Arkansas Seasonal Beer
Lost Forty The Hunter Oktoberfest
Finalists: Flyway Imperial Red Velvet Ale, Lost Forty Nighty Night, Ozark Beer Co. BDCS, Stone’s Throw Brewing Ich Bin Ein Berliner Weisse
BREWERIES AND DISTILLERIES
Best Arkansas Brewery
Lost Forty
Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville), Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), Ozark Brewing Co. (Rogers)
Best National Brewery
New Belgium Brewing Co.
Finalists: Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, SweetWater Brewing Co., Yuengling
Best Arkansas Distillery
Rock Town Distillery
Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), Fox Trail Distillery (Rogers), Postmaster Spirits, White River Distillery (Gassville)
Best National Distillery
Tito’s
Finalists: Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Woodford Reserve
Best Brewpub
Lost Forty
Finalists: Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena), Vino’s Brewpub
Best New Arkansas Brewery
Brood & Barley (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs), Norfork Brewery Co. (Norfork), Pridgin Family Brewery (Scranton), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena)
Best Martini
Capital Hotel Bar & Grill
Finalists: Cache, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom
Best Margarita
Heights Taco & Tamale Co.
Finalists: Baja Grill, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), The Fold: Botanas and Bar, Local Lime
Best Cocktail List
Petit & Keet
Finalists: Cache, Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Ciao Baci, The Pantry
Best Arkansas Moonshine
Rock Town Distillery
Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), White River Distillery (Gassville)
Best Mocktail
Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom
Finalists: Bar Louie, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, Trio’s
Coldest Beer
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Oyster Bar, Pizza Cafe, Twin Peaks
Best Bloody Mary
Four Quarter
Finalists: The Pantry, Oaklawn Casino & Racing Resort, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door
Best Mimosa
Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom
Finalists: At the Corner, Best Cafe (Hot Springs), Red Door, Trio’s
Restaurants, Liquor Stores and Grocery Stores
Best Beer Selection (Liquor Store)
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Grapevine Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor
Best Wine Selection (Liquor Store)
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Heights Fine Wine & Spirits, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor
Best Wine List (Bar or Restaurant)
Allsopp & Chapple and Capital Hotel Bar & Grill (tie)
Finalists: Bruno’s Little Italy, Petit & Keet, Table 28
Best Beer Selection (Grocery Store)
Kroger
Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market
Best Wine Selection (Grocery Store)
Trader Joe’s
Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods Market
Best Liquor Store Delivery
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor
Best Liquor Store
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Hillcrest Liquor and Fine Wines, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor
Best Drive-Thru/Curbside
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: Firewater (North Little Rock), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor, Sullivant’s
Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)
Flying Saucer
Finalists: Fassler Hall, The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Samantha’s Tap Room & Grill