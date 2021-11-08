FOUR QUARTER: Readers' pick for best bar.

Here are the results of our semiannual readers survey of the top bars, beers and booze in Arkansas. Elsewhere, read about Arkansas distilleries and how local brewers are taking advantage of the seltzer boom.

BARS

Best Bar

Four Quarter

Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump, White Water Tavern

Best New Bar

Brood & Barley

Finalists: Cannibal & Craft, Copper Mule Table & Tap (Bryant), First Turn at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), Hill Station

Best Bartender

Mary Katherine Peek (Flying Saucer)

Finalists: Hollee Brekeen (Four Quarter), David Burnette (Brood & Barley), Kolleen Namour Elbert (The Hillcrest Fountain), David Timberlake (The Pantry)

Best Bar for Nondrinkers To Tag Along

Hill Station

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

Best Neighborhood Bar

Four Quarter

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards, The Pantry

Best Bar to Bring Your Kids

The Rail Yard

Finalists: Dave & Buster’s, Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock), Hill Station, Lost Forty

Best Drinking Brunch

Lost Forty

Finalists: Hill Station, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door, U.S. Pizza

Best Patio or Deck for Drinking

Hill Station

Finalists: Ciao Baci, Loca Luna, The Pantry Crest, The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs)

Best Hotel Bar

Capital Bar & Grill

Finalists: AC Hotel and Lounge, The Lobby Bar at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), The Rooftop Bar at The Waters Hotel (Hot Springs), Table 28

Best Theater Bar

The Joint (North Little Rock)

Finalists: The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Movie Tavern, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, The Studio Theatre (Lobby Bar)

Best Bar for Pool, Darts or Shuffleboard

Midtown Billiards

Finalists: Flying Saucer, The Hillcrest Fountain, Pizza D’Action, Town Pump

Best Dive Bar

Four Quarter

Finalists: Grumpy’s Too Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Midtown Billiards, Town Pump, White Water Tavern

Best Pickup Bar

The Hillcrest Fountain

Finalists: Four Quarter, Khalil’s Pub & Grill, Lucky’s Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Midtown Billiards

Best Bar for Live Music

White Water Tavern

Finalists: Four Quarter, Revolution Music Room, Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, Vino’s Brewpub

Best Gay Bar

610 Center

Finalists: C4 Nightclub & Lounge (Fayetteville), Chaps (North Little Rock), Discovery, Triniti

Best Wine Bar

Crush Wine Bar

Finalists: By the Glass, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Zin Wine Bar

Best Bar for Food

Four Quarter

Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Lost Forty, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry

Best Happy Hour

Brood & Barley

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), The Pantry, Table 28

Best Sports Bar

Dugan’s Pub

Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Legends Sports Bar and Grill, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle), Prospect Bar and Grill

Best Bar to Take Your Dog

Bark Bar

Finalists: Dugan’s Pub, Fassler Hall, The Fold: Botanas & Bar, Hill Station

BEERS

Best Arkansas beer

Flyway Bluewing

Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing Co. Golden Ale, Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo, Lost Forty Love Honey Bock, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale

Best Arkansas Pale Ale

Flyway Peregrine Pale Ale

Finalists: Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Lost Forty Pale Ale, Ozark Beer Co. American Pale Ale, Vino’s Firehouse Pale Ale

Best Arkansas Seltzer

Punchy (Lost Forty)

Finalists: Core Scarlet Letter, Diamond Hard Sparkling Seltzer, Ozark Hard Water, Norfork Brewing Co.

Best Arkansas Pilsner

Norfork Brewing Co. Woodsman Pilsner

Finalists: Brood & Barley Proper Pils, Lost Forty Bare Bones

Best Arkansas IPA

Flyway Early Bird IPA

Finalists: Lost Forty Rock Hound, Lost Forty Trash Panda, Norfork Brewing Co. Scurvy Dog Ale, Ozark Beer Co. IPA

Best Arkansas Lager

Lost Forty 2nd Rodeo

Finalists: Diamond Bear Blu Golden Lager, Norfork Brewing Co. EZ Ryder Lager, Ozark Beer Co. Ozark Lager, Stone’s Throw Amadeus Vienna Lager

Best Arkansas Seasonal Beer

Lost Forty The Hunter Oktoberfest

Finalists: Flyway Imperial Red Velvet Ale, Lost Forty Nighty Night, Ozark Beer Co. BDCS, Stone’s Throw Brewing Ich Bin Ein Berliner Weisse

BREWERIES AND DISTILLERIES

Best Arkansas Brewery

Lost Forty

Finalists: Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville), Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), Ozark Brewing Co. (Rogers)

Best National Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Co.

Finalists: Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, SweetWater Brewing Co., Yuengling

Best Arkansas Distillery

Rock Town Distillery

Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), Fox Trail Distillery (Rogers), Postmaster Spirits, White River Distillery (Gassville)

Best National Distillery

Tito’s

Finalists: Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Woodford Reserve

Best Brewpub

Lost Forty

Finalists: Diamond Bear (North Little Rock), Flyway (North Little Rock), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena), Vino’s Brewpub

Best New Arkansas Brewery

Brood & Barley (North Little Rock)

Finalists: Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs), Norfork Brewery Co. (Norfork), Pridgin Family Brewery (Scranton), The Ouachitas Brewing (Mena)

Best Martini

Capital Hotel Bar & Grill

Finalists: Cache, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Best Margarita

Heights Taco & Tamale Co.

Finalists: Baja Grill, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), The Fold: Botanas and Bar, Local Lime

Best Cocktail List

Petit & Keet

Finalists: Cache, Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, Ciao Baci, The Pantry

Best Arkansas Moonshine

Rock Town Distillery

Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), White River Distillery (Gassville)

Best Mocktail

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Finalists: Bar Louie, Cypress Social (North Little Rock), Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, Trio’s

Coldest Beer

Four Quarter

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Oyster Bar, Pizza Cafe, Twin Peaks

Best Bloody Mary

Four Quarter

Finalists: The Pantry, Oaklawn Casino & Racing Resort, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Red Door

Best Mimosa

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Finalists: At the Corner, Best Cafe (Hot Springs), Red Door, Trio’s

Restaurants, Liquor Stores and Grocery Stores

Best Beer Selection (Liquor Store)

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Grapevine Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Wine Selection (Liquor Store)

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Heights Fine Wine & Spirits, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Wine List (Bar or Restaurant)

Allsopp & Chapple and Capital Hotel Bar & Grill (tie)

Finalists: Bruno’s Little Italy, Petit & Keet, Table 28

Best Beer Selection (Grocery Store)

Kroger

Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market

Best Wine Selection (Grocery Store)

Trader Joe’s

Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods Market

Best Liquor Store Delivery

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Liquor Store

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Hillcrest Liquor and Fine Wines, Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Best Drive-Thru/Curbside

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Finalists: Firewater (North Little Rock), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor, Sullivant’s

Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)

Flying Saucer

Finalists: Fassler Hall, The Hillcrest Fountain, The Pantry, Samantha’s Tap Room & Grill