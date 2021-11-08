Here’s a possible hint on why Arkansas has been among the national leaders in death rates from COVID-19.

In 2020, the death rates in Trump and Biden areas weren’t significantly different. But, the New York Times reports:

Advertisement

Then the vaccines arrived. They proved so powerful, and the partisan attitudes toward them so different, that a gap in Covid’s death toll quickly emerged. I have covered that gap in two newsletters — one this summer, one last month — and today’s newsletter offers an update. The brief version: The gap in Covid’s death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point. In October, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of heavily Trump counties died from Covid, more than three times higher than the rate in heavily Biden counties (7.8 per 100,000). October was the fifth consecutive month that the percentage gap between the death rates in Trump counties and Biden counties widened.

No, it’s not about weather or regional differences.

Advertisement

The true explanation is straightforward: The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe Covid, and almost 40 percent of Republican adults remain unvaccinated, compared with about 10 percent of Democratic adults.

Arkansas is a laggard in vaccinations.

But Tractor Supply is selling the heck out of Ivermectin.