Nick Cartwright of Romance has decided to quit a race for 2nd District Congress against Republican incumbent Rep. French Hill and try instead to win a state Senate seat covering White County, District 18.

His statement:

“After more than three months in the race for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, it is clear that my efforts would be best spent organizing locally in White County for the 2022 cycle. This more narrow focus will boost Democratic efforts in a part of the state where we have struggled to find candidates at the state level for several cycles. It will also ensure that Democrats are reaching into communities we have not organized in for some time. White County, along with the portions of Faulkner and Cleburne County that District 18 covers, deserves representation in the State Senate that will fight for our public schools, small businesses, and rural communities.

While we raised one of the highest amounts of any Democrat running for federal office in Arkansas during the third quarter, it was not enough to mount a competitive race against French Hill in 2022. However, this campaign has always been about more than one person, and I look forward to supporting the eventual 2nd District Democratic nominee. I want to thank all of our supporters who have donated their time, money, and effort toward this campaign. Without your help, we would not have been able to lay a groundwork of volunteers and enthusiasm for the eventual nominee in the 2nd District. And without your encouragement, it would not be possible for me to transition to this state senate race. Together, we will continue the fight for everyday, working people and rural communities in Central Arkansas.”