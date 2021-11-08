Dennis Rainey, through his attorney, entered a plea of not guilty in Circuit Court this morning to a charge of felony criminal mischief by doing more than $25,000 damage in cutting trees on Central Arkansas Water property to improve the view from his hilltop home overlooking Lake Maumelle.

A status hearing has been set Jan. 31. The hearing this morning was quick and included no comments on the case.

Advertisement

Rainey is free on a recognizance bond.

Rainey, an evangelical preacher, author and founder of Family Life, was charged last year after felling or trimming more than 100 trees in the Lake Maumelle watershed and on the right of way for the Ouachita Trail. He’s contended — and CAW has disputed — that he had long-standing permission to cut trees.